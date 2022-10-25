Well. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team Returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten), in contention for their first Big Ten regular season Championship under head Coach Brian Maisonneuve, look to extend their five-game unbeaten streak on a night honoring four graduating Seniors — goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, forward Devyn Etling, midfielder Xavier Green and midfielder Chris Dowling.

The Spartans (6-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Ten) sit at No. 5 in conference rankings and seek home field advantage in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maisonneuve said he feels good about playing Michigan State but said losing one of the two remaining matches would be harmful this late in the season.

“There’s still four teams that can win the regular season,” Maisonneuve said. “There’s still a couple of teams that are battling for the Big Ten Tournament, and then you can end up anywhere in between. So, the parity in the Big Ten is unbelievable. Makes for a lot of fun but also keeps you up at night wondering how it’s going to all shake out.”

Etling said he’s excited for his final regular season home match because this one means a lot to the team, saying there are postseason implications “on the line.”

Etling said there’s a lot to take away from his six years as a Buckeye, especially the friendships, hardships and community he has made. He said the biggest change he’s seen over the years is the personnel and influx of hardworking players.

“Maise has done a good job putting us in a position to where we can succeed,” Etling said. “We’ve done, gotten the results on the field which we’ve struggled with in the past few years. So, it’s just that little tiny, extra bit we’ve added on to our team has, I think, made the difference.”

Dowling said the last couple of matches will emphasize the difference between this season and past seasons. He said a win against the Spartans is “all we really want right now” and puts the Buckeyes in a good spot for the Big Ten Tournament.

“Michigan State’s a huge game for us because we’re still in the hunt for Big Ten regular season champs,” Dowling said. “We need this win. So, everyone’s pretty focused, ready to go. Obviously last home game, and senior night. So, it’s a big deal for us.”

Dowling said they may not have had a traditional route as a college athlete but was able to build relationships within the team he’ll never forget.

This year has certainly been different with both more wins on the table and a more vibrant culture, Dowling said.

“It’s always a goal to win the Big Ten championship, to go to the NCAA Tournament, to be at the top of the table in the Big Ten,” Dowling said. “This year in particular, and since I’ve been an athlete here, it’s just been a little more real.”

Green, a five-year veteran, said he’s thankful for all the program provided him, although he said it was “a rough time” when he first arrived in 2018.

“Each season we’ve gotten better and better. And finally, this season, it’s kind of all coming together,” Green said. “It’s changed, but for the good. So yeah, we’re in a really good spot right now. And that’s from all the hard work over the last four or five years.”

McLaughlin said it’s surreal to think that despite only joining the Buckeyes in 2021, he’s become close to the other graduating Seniors and is excited for what the future holds for his class and the young leaders “taking over the team.”

“From a personal standpoint, they’re really incredible people,” McLaughlin said. “As soccer players, I think, like, their performances and their abilities speak for themselves. But yeah, you’ve got a great mix — like, an old man in Devyn Etling, a young Kiwi in Xavier Green. And then Chris Dowling, I don’t think anyone’s quite figured him out yet. So, it’s a good mix.”

Maisonneuve said although it’s a small senior class, this class is one of the best he’s “had the honor to coach.”

“They’re just great kids,” Maisonneuve said. “The whole class is fantastic on the field but even better people and teammates, so they’re going to be missed.”

The Buckeyes kick off against the Spartans at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Tuesday at 6 pm