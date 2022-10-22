Well. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw Friday

The Buckeyes traveled to State College and earned a 1-1 draw against Penn State at Jeffrey Field on Friday.

Well. 13 Ohio State (8-1-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten) fought back from a goal down to force the draw at Penn State (5-4-4, 2-1-3 Big Ten).

The deadlock was broken just before half time, as Penn State senior forward Liam Butts slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with a left-footed strike. Butts’ goal in the 44th minute was assisted by redshirt freshman midfielder Ben Liscum and senior midfielder Andrew Privett.

Not long after play resumed, freshman forward Tanner Creech recorded his first-career goal for the Buckeyes in the 53rd minute of play as his header brought the game level. Creech became the fourth freshman to score for the Buckeyes this season.

A strong showing from senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin kept the Buckeyes in the game, with McLaughlin recording three saves on the night.

The Buckeyes recorded eight shots with one on target, while the Nittany Lions matched their eight shots and recorded four shots on target.

The Buckeyes collected eight corner kicks to the Nittany Lions’ three. The Nittany Lions committed 11 fouls and received three yellow cards, while the Buckeyes committed nine fouls and received two yellow cards.

The Buckeyes celebrate senior night as they face Michigan State (6-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Ten) in their final home game of the regular season Tuesday at 6 pm at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.