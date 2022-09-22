Well. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State

The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team increased their unbeaten streak to eight matches to start the season after a scoreless draw at Cleveland State Wednesday at Krenzler Field.

Although the Buckeyes (5-0-3, 1-0-0 Big Ten) recorded 12 shots — including three on goal — to the Vikings’ eight and six Corners to the Vikings’ one, they weren’t able to come up with a score. This is the first time either team has been shut out this season.

Ohio State’s three shots on goal were saved by Cleveland State senior goalkeeper Omeed Naeemy, who recorded his second shutout of the season.

Fouls continued to plague the Buckeyes. Ohio State accrued 16 fouls for the match, including three yellow cards in the second half on junior midfielder Laurence Wootton, redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling and freshman defender Donny Williams.

The Vikings (4-1-2, 0-0-1 Horizon League) picked up 11 fouls in the match, including eight in the second half and three yellow cards.

Ohio State senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin missed his third straight game while tending to a Grade 1 quad strain, head Coach Brian Maisonneuve said. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo recorded one save in his first shutout of his Buckeye career in McLaughlin’s place.

Redshirt senior midfielder Chris Dowling and junior defender Thomas Gilej also did not see time after playing the first seven matches of the season.

The Buckeyes end their road trip at No. 9 Maryland (4-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) Sunday at 1 pm at Ludwig Field.