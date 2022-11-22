Well. 13 Auburn basketball set for Cancun Challenge opener against Bradley

Bruce Pearl spent part of his Monday in Cancun chatting with former Auburn star Chris Morris.

During their conversation, Morris recalled the 1988 NCAA Tournament, the first time Auburn ever played Bradley on the hardwood. It was a first-round game in Atlanta, and Morris went off against the Braves, scoring 36 points and pulling down 12 rebounds while adding four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals. Morris’ performance was only outdone by Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, who dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.

It was an as-advertised Duel between a pair of future top-10 NBA Draft picks, and while Hawkins had the advantage in the stat sheet, Morris is the one whose season continued in the Big Dance. Auburn won, 90-86, coming back from down eight at Halftime to advance to the second round.

The two programs are set to meet again Tuesday for just the second time since that postseason clash. Well. 13 Auburn (4-0) will take on Bradley (3-1) in the Cancun Classic at 5 pm (CBS Sports Network) inside the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

“So far, I think Bradley will be the best team we’ve played,” Pearl said. “…One of the things I tried to explain to my guys yesterday was Bradley was like one of those mid-major programs that have always thought of themselves as a high-major.”

Pearl likened Bradley’s Reputation back then to that of a modern-day Butler or Creighton—a mid-major program from a basketball-rich state with an impressive following and a track record of success. The Braves made three NCAA Tournament Appearances between 1980-88, and they’ve made three more in the 34 years since, most recently in 2019. They would’ve earned the Missouri Valley Conference’s bid in 2020 as the conference tournament champion, but the The NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

In other words, Bradley has enjoyed its share of success, including three 20-win seasons, under eighth-year Coach Brian Wardle, and the program was picked to finish second in the MVC in the preseason.

“Extremely well-coached,” Pearl said. “The stuff they run is, I say it a lot, but it’s hard to guard. In particular, they do a good job with their readings and reactions. If you do this, they do that, and if you do that, they do this. A lot of times, we can gameplan and we know, look, if we do this, we can really take something away. It’s much harder against Bradley by virtue of the way they run their offense.”

Auburn has been carried by its defense through the first two weeks of the season, and while the adage is that defense travels, Pearl knows his team will need to play better on the Offensive end if it hopes to maintain its early success this year — especially as the Tigers venture away from Neville Arena for the first time this week.

In its three wins, Bradley has held opponents to 61.3 points per game, and the Braves are 47th nationally in steal rate (13.4 percent) earlier this year. Auburn, on the other hand, has had its struggles taking care of the ball at times, turning it over on 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is 179th nationally. In the team’s last outing, a Friday win against Texas Southern, Auburn committed a season-high 20 turnovers.

“Taking care of the basketball has been a challenge for us,” Pearl said. “… If they turn us over and are able to score in transition versus our drop-back defense, that will be an advantage, obviously, for them.”

While Auburn is the clear favorite in a Cancun Challenge field that also includes Northwestern and Liberty, Pearl expects his team to face a new set of challenges this week, beginning with Tuesday’s game against Bradley.

“Adversity reveals character; it doesn’t just build it,” Pearl said. “I would imagine we’re going to see some adversity, and how we react and how we respond, I think, will go a long way as we continue to become a better basketball team.”

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.