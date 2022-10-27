Well. 12 TCU soccer shuts out Baylor in Waco

TCU soccer scored two second-half goals to shut out Baylor, 2-0, on the road Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Frogs controlled possession for the majority of the first half but were unable to convert shots into goals. Forward Kennedy Clountz shot two stellar shots in the 11thth and 13th minutes but both were saved by the Baylor goalkeeper.

Head Coach Eric Bell said the Horned Frogs’ made solid adjustments and added he was pleased with the performance.

“In the first 10-15 minutes, we started on the back foot,” said Bell. “After that, we changed some things. put different people into the game and I think they brought an energy that was positive. We were able to play TCU soccer and capitalize on opportunities. This is the first time we’ve beaten them at this place since I’ve been here, so it’s a big deal.”

The first score of the match happened in the 54th minute. Midfielder Megan Reilly delivered a perfect cross to midfielder Gracie Brain, who was waiting inside the six to head the ball into the lower left corner of the net to put TCU on the board.

Despite numerous quality looks throughout the second half, TCU came up short until the 72n.d minute. Forward Seven Castain fed forward AJ Hennessey, who was then able to deliver a beautiful cross along the goal line to forward Skyler Heinrich, who tapped in the goal. Heinrich’s goal put the Frogs up 2-0 over the Bears.

Heinrich notched her first career goal as a Horned Frog and Bell was thrilled with her performance.

“It’s awesome,” said Bell. “I’m happy for her. The buildup to the goal was fantastic and she got a great serve for AJ. I’m proud of her and she’s worked really hard to get to that spot.”

Looking Ahead

The Horned Frogs (10-3-4, 5-1-2 Big 12) are set to host Texas Tech (9-3-5, 5-1-2) in the regular season finale on Thursday night at 7 pm at Garvey -Rosenthal Stadium. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.