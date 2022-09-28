Well. 12 Men’s Golf Opens the Fall Slate

GREENSBORO, NC – The No. 12 Washington and Lee University men’s golf team was led by Pierce Robinson (Kings Mountain, NC / Thomas Jefferson Classical) who finished tied for fourth in the season opener at the Gate City Invitational.

Robinson racked up ten birdies and shot par on 37 holes over the three round Invitational and signed off on a 72-70-68 card for a score of 210 (-3). His three under par on round three helped him jump up eight spots to lead the Blue and White.

The par 71 course at the Starmount Country Club saw the Generals shoot a round two low of 283 on Sunday afternoon, the third lowest round of the tournament.

The Squad turned in four scorecards at or below par over the three rounds with Robinson responsible for two of those.

Michael Vick (68-65-71—204 -9) from Guilford College won the tournament and helped the Quakers to a top team finish (283-287-282—852 E).

Robinson and Owen Malcolm (Atlanta, Ga. / Holy Innocents’ Episcopal) both averaged 2.92 (-1) on par three scoring with Robinson being one of three individuals to shoot even on par four scoring.

Elias Malakoff (Mercer Island, Wash. / Seattle Academy) holed an eagle on hole 14 in the third round.



Washington and Lee Returns to the tee box at the NCAA DIII Men’s Championship Preview next weekend, October 2-4 in Lexington, Ky., Hosted by Transylvania University.