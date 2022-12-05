Well. 12 Keizer University Football Takes Down No. 2 Grand View for Berth in NAIA National Championship

For the first time in program history, the Keizer football team will play for the NAIA National Championship after defeating the No. 2-ranked Grand View Vikings, 38-21, on Saturday afternoon.

Let by the Offensive Player of the Game, Jaden Meizinger , Keiser racked up 149 yards on the ground while holding the Vikings to -13 yards rushing. Meizinger scored three rushing touchdowns on 41 carries for 162 yards. Quarterback Shea Spencer threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns. The Keizer defense picked off two passes in the game, one by Tivon Sutton (the Defensive Player of the Game) and the other by Louis Lubin III .

The Seahawks will head to Durham, North Carolina, to take on the Northwestern Raiders in the NAIA National Championship Game on Saturday, December 17. For more information, visit https://kuseahawks.com/index.aspx or https://www .naia.org/sports/fball/index.

Keizer University is a private, independent, non-profit university serving nearly 20,000 students at 21 Florida campuses, online, and two international sites. Co-founded in 1977 by Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keiser, Keiser University currently offers more than 100 degrees from Associates to the doctoral level. Keiser University is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and was ranked No. 1 in the US in Social Mobility by US News and World Reports in 2023.