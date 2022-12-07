Well. 12 Baylor Bears Basketball Takes Down Tarleton State Texans in Waco

Well. 12 Baylor men’s basketball (7-2) beat Tarleton State (5-4) in Waco, 80-57, on a night when Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer rested.

It’s Baylor’s last game until December 18, and Scott Drew’s team wasn’t in the business of tripping after the win over Gonzaga last week. Students who took a study break from Finals could’ve slept through this one.

Keyonte George led all scorers with 21 points, knocking down three deep balls. The Bears as a whole, though, struggled from deep at 7-20. Scoring 36 points in the paint alleviated the issue from deep, and Joshua Ojianwuna put up a decent Offensive output down low with eight.

