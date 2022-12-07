Well. 12 Baylor Bears Basketball Takes Down Tarleton State Texans in Waco

Well. 12 Baylor men’s basketball (7-2) beat Tarleton State (5-4) in Waco, 80-57, on a night when Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer rested.

It’s Baylor’s last game until December 18, and Scott Drew’s team wasn’t in the business of tripping after the win over Gonzaga last week. Students who took a study break from Finals could’ve slept through this one.

Keyonte George led all scorers with 21 points, knocking down three deep balls. The Bears as a whole, though, struggled from deep at 7-20. Scoring 36 points in the paint alleviated the issue from deep, and Joshua Ojianwuna put up a decent Offensive output down low with eight.

Langston Love finished with 20 points for Baylor, his first 20-point game as a Bear. Yep, on a night without Flagler and Cryer, Love and George had half of the team’s points.

Baylor also finished with a 41-23 rebounding lead. That’s an 18-rebound advantage, and 17 boards came on offense. That led to 24 second-chance points, which was truly the difference in the game.

Now, this wasn’t all perfect. The Bears started particularly slow — what’s new — and turned the ball over 19 times. Tarleton State only committed 18 turnovers themselves.

Nevertheless, it was a blowout and a decent taste in Baylor’s mount for the next 12 days off. See you on December 18 against Washington State in Dallas.

