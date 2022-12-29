Well. 12 Baylor Bears Basketball Secures Win Number 10 Over Nicholls Colonels in Waco

Well. 12 Baylor men’s basketball (10-2) toyed with Nicholls (6-7) in its final game before Big 12 play, winning in Waco 85-56 on the back of Keyonte George.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Baylor men’s basketball struggled to completely put away a bad opponent. That was the story of this game for the first 30 minutes.

But that’s when Scott Drew did something they haven’t done much of this season. Drew pressed his infamous red button of death.

At the 8:12 mark of the second half, Nicholls hit a layup to notch points number 47 and 48 for the game. The Colonels would not score again until 3:44 was left in the game. That resulted in a 13-0 run for Baylor.

In the absence of LJ Cryer, Baylor’s guards stepped up to the plate. George led the team with 21 points on 4-6 from deep. Adam Flagler added 20 and Langston Love finished with 17. That’s 58 points. Nicholls didn’t even score 58 points.

Josh Ojianwuna was also a star, finishing with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Rebounding was actually a positive for the Bears this time around as Baylor held a 45-34 advantage on the boards.

Drew’s Squad also held Nicholls to just 2-18 from three-point land. The defense was there. The rebounding was there. Baylor was there. Despite another slow start, this win was a nice precursor to the conference season.

