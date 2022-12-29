Well. 12 Baylor Bears Basketball Secures Win Number 10 Over Nicholls Colonels in Waco

Well. 12 Baylor men’s basketball (10-2) toyed with Nicholls (6-7) in its final game before Big 12 play, winning in Waco 85-56 on the back of Keyonte George.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Baylor men’s basketball struggled to completely put away a bad opponent. That was the story of this game for the first 30 minutes.

But that’s when Scott Drew did something they haven’t done much of this season. Drew pressed his infamous red button of death.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button