Well. 12 Baylor Basketball Drubbed at Iowa State in Opening Big 12 Game

Well. 12 Baylor men’s basketball (10-3, 0-1) dropped its Big 12 opener in a blowout loss at Iowa State (10-2, 1-0), falling victim to Hilton Coliseum 77-62.

Well, that’s one way to open conference play for the defending Big 12 champions. After opening the trip to Ames, Iowa with a quick nine-point lead, the tide turned quickly and the ship completely sank.

In all, Baylor was held to 38% shooting thanks to a 5-22 clip from deep. The Bears also turned the ball over 19 times and only scored 20 points in the paint. Iowa State just controlled the game.

Recapping the first half, this was a great start for Baylor, until it wasn’t anymore. Thanks to 11-straight points from Flagler early on, the Bears marched out to a 13-7 lead that ultimately expanded to 27-18.

That’s when everything flipped. Iowa State went on a 16-4 run to capture a 34-31 lead going into the break, capitalizing on Baylor making just one field goal in the final 6:49 of the half.

The Bears trailed in spite of Flagler’s 18 points, missing Keyonte George’s typically consistent play. The true freshman was 0-8 for one point in the opening 20 minutes.

George would break out in the second half, though, with 15 points, but his production came at a cost. Flagler put up just two points following his impressive start. That didn’t help things.

The Cyclones outscored the Bears 43-31 in the second half, and Baylor’s 15-point loss was not flattering. Things get no easier with No. 18 TCU heading to Waco on Wednesday.

