Well. 12 Baylor Basketball Drubbed at Iowa State in Opening Big 12 Game

Well. 12 Baylor men’s basketball (10-3, 0-1) dropped its Big 12 opener in a blowout loss at Iowa State (10-2, 1-0), falling victim to Hilton Coliseum 77-62.

Well, that’s one way to open conference play for the defending Big 12 champions. After opening the trip to Ames, Iowa with a quick nine-point lead, the tide turned quickly and the ship completely sank.

In all, Baylor was held to 38% shooting thanks to a 5-22 clip from deep. The Bears also turned the ball over 19 times and only scored 20 points in the paint. Iowa State just controlled the game.

