Well. 12/13 Football to Play at Buffalo State Friday Night

ITHACA, NY – The nationally ranked No. 12/13 The Ithaca College football team will play a rare Friday night game this weekend as the Bombers travel to Buffalo State College for a 7 pm Liberty League kickoff at Coyer Field.

GAME COVERAGE

WATCH | LISTEN | LIVE STATS | GAME NOTES

ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bombers are 18-10 all-time against Buffalo State dating back to 1988. IC has won each of the past three games (2021, 2019 and 2016) by a combined score of 106-21. Buffalo State had won three of the previous four meetings before IC’s current three-game streak.

The Bombers won seven consecutive games in the rivalry from 2000-06 and the Bengals claimed five straight from 1995-99.

Twelve of the 28 contests have been decided by one possession, and the 1994 playoff game on November 19 went to double overtime – a 10-7 win for IC.

PURE DOMINANCE: Through six games this year, Ithaca is producing one of the most dominant seasons in program history. IC has scored 254 points (42.3 per game) and has allowed just 34 points (5.7 per game). The Bombers have allowed just four touchdowns all season and their opponents average 209.3 yards per game. IC has scored four defensive touchdowns this season.

Only five teams in program history have allowed 34 points or fewer through six games – 1975 – 12, 1934 – 20, 1935 – 27, 1940 – 29, 1984 – 34.

RECAP FROM ST. LAWRENCE: The Bombers displayed their top-tier defense last weekend against St. Lawrence during a 40-0 shutout. IC led by a 9-0 score at Halftime but put up 31 second half points behind three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Jake Connolly and Tommy Moran each recorded 43-yard pick-sixes in the game, while Anthony Robinson also had an interception that set up a field goal. St. Lawrence managed to produce 93 yards of total offense and just 13 yards passing.

The pair of interceptions for touchdowns marks the first time in 22 years in which that occurred, and the 93 yards allowed were the fewest since 2013.

HOLDING STEADY IN THE POLLS: Ithaca remains at No. 12 in the D3football.com Top 25 Poll and No. 13 in the AFCA Top 25 Poll. IC has been the 12th-ranked team by D3football.com each of the past three weeks and 13th by the AFCA for two weeks in a row.

STATISTICAL LEADERS: Here is where Ithaca stacks up in Division III statistical categories:



2n.d – Passing Efficiency Defense (72.8)

3rd – Kickoff Returns (29.8)

3rd – Sacks Allowed Per Game (.33)

4th – Defensive Touchdowns (4)

5th – Scoring Defense (5.7)

5th – Third Down Conversion Defense (.224)

6th – Passing Yards Allowed (114.7)

6th – Tackles for Loss Allowed (3.17)

9th – Total Defense (209.3) 9th – Fewest Penalties Per Game (3.67)

9th – Fourth Down Conversion Defense (.235)

10th – Interceptions Thrown (2)

10th – First Down Defense (72)

11th – Fewest Penalties (22)

11th – Turnovers Lost (5)

18th – Punt Returns (16.6)

19th – Scoring Offense (42.3)

19th – Completion Percentage (.674)

Individually, Michael Anderson leads DIII with two punt return touchdowns and is fourth in punt return average at 17.9 yards per attempt. Anthony D’Addetta Ranks seventh in kickoff return average at 29.8 yards and third in touchdowns with one. AJ Wingfield is 21st in completion percentage at .678.

CORTACA TO BE BROADCAST ON THE YES NETWORK: The New York Yankees, along with Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland, announced on October 6 that the 63rd Cortaca Jug Game will be televised on the YES Network on November 12. With that announcement, the game time has been moved up to 12 pm

SCOUTING BUFFALO STATE: The Bengals are 0-6 on the season and average 9.7 points per game, while allowing 43.0. Teams average more than 440 yards of offense and Buffalo State this season as well.

Tariq Nelson is the go-to Offensive Threat as he has 509 yards receiving on 43 receptions. Ale Wilson and Phaybian Livingston will get the bulk of the carries in the backfield with a combined 103 attempts.

Michael Drywa leads the defense with 55 total tackles and two sacks, while Anderson Osei-Gyimah has 42 tackles. Ethan Biscaro has three interceptions to anchor the defensive backfield.

UP NEXT: The Bombers turn to the Hardest portion of their schedule over the next three weeks as IC hosts RPI for Senior Day on October 29. IC then travels to Union on November 5 and heads to Yankee Stadium on November 12 for the 63rd Cortaca Jug Game against No . 11/13 Cortland.

