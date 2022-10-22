Well. 12/13 Football Improves to 7-0 with 51-10 Win at Buffalo State

Next Game: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 10/29/2022 | 1 p.m October 29 (Sat) / 1 p.m Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute History

BUFFALO, NY – The nationally ranked No. 12/13 The Ithaca College football team moved its record to 7-0 on the season with a 51-10 Liberty League win at Buffalo State on Friday night at Coyer Field. Ithaca will now turn to a grueling stretch of its schedule, as its final three opponents have a combined record of 16-3.

Ithaca jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back Jake Williams was the story of the first half, as he scored three rushing touchdowns on 13 carries for 78 yards.

IC received the opening kick and quickly moved down the field as AJ Wingfield and Sam Kline connected for three completions for 36 yards. The Bombers continued to move and set up Williams for a 5-yard score with 10:19 remaining in the quarter to give IC a 7-0 lead.

Buffalo State would answer with a 31-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game with 4:11 remaining in the quarter, but the Bombers closed out the quarter with a 4-yard run by Williams to build a 14-3 lead .

On that drive, Williams ran for 24 yards and Wingfield hit Billy Tedeschi and Jon Crowley for 14- and 13-yard completions.

Buffalo State fumbled on the opening snap of the second quarter and IC turned the takeaway into seven points on a 1-yard run from Williams with 10:16 to go in the half to make it a 21-3 difference. The 53-yard drive was highlighted by a 23-yard catch from Crowley and a 19-yard reception from Kline.

The Bengals then gave IC great field position after a 34-yard loss on a botched snap during a punt and IC converted a 22-yard field goal from Nicholas Bahamonde to extend the difference to 24-3 with 4:30 to play.

IC punched another touchdown in with less than a minute remaining in the half on a 10-yard screen pass from Wingfield to Michael Anderson to make it a 31-3 game.

Buffalo Stat responded with a long drive to end the half but had a 30-yard field goal attempt blocked by Jason Green .

Ithaca accumulated 266 yards on 41 plays in the first half as IC had 146 yards passing and 120 rushing. Buffalo State recorded just 81 yards of offense and was negated to minus-14 yards on the ground.

In the second half, IC put up 10 points in the third quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Bahamonde and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Max Perry Thu Anthony D’Addetta to push its lead out to 41-3.

Ithaca added 10 more points in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard field goal from Bahamonde and a 16-yard run by Conner Hayes . Buffalo State scored a touchdown on a 37-yard reception with 8:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The game concluded with an interception by Drew Brenner with a few ticks left on the clock.

IC outgained Buffalo State, 449-192, and had 27 first downs. The Bombers rushed for 266 yards and went 10-for-16 on third down conversions.

Wingfield was 18-for-23 for 153 yards and one touchdown, while Perry went 5-for-6 for 30 yards and a score. Williams finished the day with 111 yards on 18 carries and Hayes had 48 yards on five attempts. Kline led the receivers with 63 yards on five grabs.

Bahamonde was 3-for-3 in field goals and made all five of his point-after attempts. He also booted five touchbacks in 10 kickoffs.

Matt DeSimpliciis had two sacks on the night for 18 yards and finished with five total tackles. Michael Roumes also had five tackles in the game, while Jake Connolly and Jason Haber each finished with four tackles.

Ithaca hosts Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on October 29 for Senior Day and Family Weekend. IC then heads to Union College on November 5 to conclude its Liberty League schedule.