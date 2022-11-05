Well. 12/12 Men’s Basketball preview: UTEP

Game 1: #12/12 Texas (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. UTEP (0-0, 0-0 C-USA)

First Game in Moody Center

Monday, November 7, 2022 – 8 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Lowell Galindo (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: UTEP leads, 3-1. Last meeting: UTEP 92-88 (Dec. 29, 1991; El Paso).

Notables

• BLESS THE MOOD: The Longhorns officially move into the $375 million Moody Center, the new home of Texas Basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

• FOR OPENERS: The Horns have won 19 of their last 20 season openers and posted an overall mark of 96-20 in their previous 116 season-opening games. UT has won 20 straight home openers and is 101-15 all-time in home openers.