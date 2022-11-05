Well. 12/12 Men’s Basketball preview: UTEP
Game 1: #12/12 Texas (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. UTEP (0-0, 0-0 C-USA)
First Game in Moody Center
Monday, November 7, 2022 – 8 pm Central
Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas
GameDay Quick Facts
• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Lowell Galindo (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.
• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.
• SERIES: UTEP leads, 3-1. Last meeting: UTEP 92-88 (Dec. 29, 1991; El Paso).
Notables
• BLESS THE MOOD: The Longhorns officially move into the $375 million Moody Center, the new home of Texas Basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
• FOR OPENERS: The Horns have won 19 of their last 20 season openers and posted an overall mark of 96-20 in their previous 116 season-opening games. UT has won 20 straight home openers and is 101-15 all-time in home openers.
• SAY HELLO: The Longhorns add a pair of transfers in Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State) and Sir’Jabari Rice (New Mexico State), who both led their former teams to wins in the NCAA Tournament last year. Texas also welcomes a four-man freshman class that is ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country (Rivals and 247 Sports).