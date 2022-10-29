Well. 12/12 Men’s Basketball preview: No. 10/10 Arkansas (Charity Exhibition)

Game 0: #12/12 Texas (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. #10/10 Arkansas (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

Charity Exhibition Game

Saturday, October 29, 2022 – 3 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will not be televised or streamed.

• RADIO: The game will be carried on 104.9 FM The Horn in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will also be streamed on TexasSports.com.

• SERIES: Arkansas leads, 87-68. Last meeting: Texas 73-71 ot (Nov. 9, 2018; El Paso).

Notables

• BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL: All proceeds for Saturday’s Charity exhibition contest will be donated to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline.

• BLESS THE MOOD: The Longhorns officially move into the $375 million Moody Center, the new home of Texas Basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

• SAY HELLO: The Longhorns add a pair of transfers in Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State) and Sir’Jabari Rice (New Mexico State), who both led their former teams to wins in the NCAA Tournament last year. Texas also welcomes a four-man freshman class that is ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country (Rivals and 247 Sports).