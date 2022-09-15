Well. 11 Women’s Volleyball Hosts Penn State Classic Friday and Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The unbeaten and 11th-ranked Penn State Women’s volleyball team returns to Rec Hall for three matches this weekend in the Penn State Classic. The Nittany Lions host Howard on Friday at 7 pm, and then return to the court on Saturday to play UAlbany at 11 am, and Coastal Carolina at 7 pm

Penn State jumped up nine spots in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll after posting five-set wins over then-No. 11 Stanford and then-No. 18 Oregon at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion. The Lions are off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 2017

PENN STATE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 16

7 pm | vs. Howard | Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, Sept. 17

11 am | vs. UAlbany | Watch | Live Stats

7 pm | vs. Coastal Carolina | Watch | Live Stats

PARKING

• Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

• Parking For Women’s volleyball matches, fans are asked to park in the Nittany Deck or West Deck. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $6.00 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app.

•Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]

SERIES HISTORY

• Howard – Penn State is 6-0 all-time against Howard and has lost just one set in the series. Five of those wins have come since 2015. The most recent was a sweep in the 2018 NCAA First Round at Rec Hall.

• UAlbany – The Lions are 2-0 all-time against UAlbany. They swept the Great Danes in 2007 and 2013. Both matches were played at Rec Hall.

• Coastal Carolina – The Lions and Chanticleers will play for the first time.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

• Howard is 4-5 following wins over Fairleigh Dickinson (3-2) and Fairfield (3-0). Kayla Diaz Ranks first in the MEAC in assists/set (10.00). The Bison are the Defending Champions in the MEAC.

• UAlbany is 3-7 after a 3-1 win over Marist. Alexa Harris ranks fourth in the America East in kills/set (3.21). The Great Danes were picked second in the America East Preseason Coaches Poll.

• Coastal Carolina is 7-3 following three-straight wins over Incarnate Word (3-1), College of Charleston (3-0), and College of Charleston (3-1) again. Lina Perugini Ranks third in the Sun Belt Conference in digs/set (4.65). The Chanticleers were picked first in the East Division in the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll.

NINE UNBEATENS

• Penn State is one of nine teams in the nation that remain unbeaten this season. The others are Auburn, Boston College, UCF, Hampton, Jacksonville State, Texas, Towson, Valparaiso.

• The Lions are one of just three unbeaten teams with at least one win over a nationally-ranked opponent, joining Texas and Towson.

• Penn State is the only unbeaten team from the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

• Penn State opens its conference slate with home matches against Indiana on Sept. 23, and Michigan on Sept. 24.