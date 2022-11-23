Well. 11 Women’s Volleyball at Northwestern Wednesday, hosts Purdue Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Well. 11 Penn State Women’s volleyball closes the regular season with a pair of matches this week, starting with a road contest at Northwestern on Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The Lions then host No. 19 Purdue for the team’s regular season finale on Friday at 7 pm ET. Both matches will stream on B1G+.
Friday’s match at Rec Hall is Senior Day for Penn State. Katie Clark, Seleisa Elisaia, Anastasiya Kudryashovaand Kashauna Williams will be honored following the contest with Purdue.
PENN STATE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Nov. 23
8 pm | #11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7 B1G) at Northwestern (17-13, 6-12 B1G) | Watch | Live Stats
Friday, Nov. 24
7 pm | #19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8 B1G) at #11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7 B1G) | Watch | Live Stats
SERIES HISTORY – NORTHWESTERN
• Penn State is 55-9 in the all-time series with Northwestern. The teams first played in 1981.
• The Lions have won eight straight matches against the Wildcats, with the last loss coming in 2015.
• Penn State is 26-5 in road matches against Northwestern.
SERIES HISTORY – PURDUE
• Penn State is 59-9 in the all-time series with Purdue. The teams first played in 1981.
• The Lions are 16-3 against the Boilermakers dating back to 2010, including a 3-1 win in West Lafayette two weeks ago.
• Penn State is 29-4 against Purdue in matches played at Rec Hall.
BIG TEN STANDINGS
• Penn State currently sits fifth in the Big Ten standings, two games behind Minnesota for fourth.
• Wisconsin leads the conference at 17-1, just one match ahead of second-place Nebraska.
PENN STATE VS. BIG TEN
• Penn State is 622-134-1 all-time against current members of the Big 10.
• The Lions have winning records against 12 of the 13 teams in the conference. They have a winning percentage of better than .730 against all 12 of those teams.
NATIONAL RANKINGS STREAK
• Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll.
• The Lions have now been ranked for 517 consecutive weeks dating back to the end of the 1988 season.
UP NEXT
• Penn State will play in the NCAA Tournament for the 42nd consecutive season. The Lions find out their opponent/location during the Selection Show on ESPNU on Sunday at 7:30 pm