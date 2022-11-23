Well. 11 Women’s Volleyball at Northwestern Wednesday, hosts Purdue Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Well. 11 Penn State Women’s volleyball closes the regular season with a pair of matches this week, starting with a road contest at Northwestern on Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The Lions then host No. 19 Purdue for the team’s regular season finale on Friday at 7 pm ET. Both matches will stream on B1G+.

Friday’s match at Rec Hall is Senior Day for Penn State. Katie Clark , Seleisa Elisaia , Anastasiya Kudryashova and Kashauna Williams will be honored following the contest with Purdue.

PENN STATE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Nov. 23

8 pm | #11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7 B1G) at Northwestern (17-13, 6-12 B1G) | Watch | Live Stats

Friday, Nov. 24

7 pm | #19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8 B1G) at #11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7 B1G) | Watch | Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY – NORTHWESTERN

• Penn State is 55-9 in the all-time series with Northwestern. The teams first played in 1981.

• The Lions have won eight straight matches against the Wildcats, with the last loss coming in 2015.

• Penn State is 26-5 in road matches against Northwestern.

SERIES HISTORY – PURDUE

• Penn State is 59-9 in the all-time series with Purdue. The teams first played in 1981.

• The Lions are 16-3 against the Boilermakers dating back to 2010, including a 3-1 win in West Lafayette two weeks ago.

• Penn State is 29-4 against Purdue in matches played at Rec Hall.

BIG TEN STANDINGS

• Penn State currently sits fifth in the Big Ten standings, two games behind Minnesota for fourth.

• Wisconsin leads the conference at 17-1, just one match ahead of second-place Nebraska.

PENN STATE VS. BIG TEN

• Penn State is 622-134-1 all-time against current members of the Big 10.

• The Lions have winning records against 12 of the 13 teams in the conference. They have a winning percentage of better than .730 against all 12 of those teams.

NATIONAL RANKINGS STREAK

• Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll.

• The Lions have now been ranked for 517 consecutive weeks dating back to the end of the 1988 season.

UP NEXT

• Penn State will play in the NCAA Tournament for the 42nd consecutive season. The Lions find out their opponent/location during the Selection Show on ESPNU on Sunday at 7:30 pm