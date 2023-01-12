Well. 11 USC Men’s Volleyball Faces Lindenwood and King in Long Beach
Men’s Volleyball | January 11, 2023
LOS ANGELES – The 11th-ranked USC men’s volleyball team (2-1) heads to Long Beach for matches with Lindenwood (0-2) and King (0-1) this week. The Trojans and the Lions will meet for the fourth time on Friday (Jan. 13) at 5 pm PT at the Walter Pyramid. USC then takes on the Tornado in a first-time meeting for the programs on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 4 pm at Long Beach State’s recreational sports facility, the Gold Mine.
MATCH #4 • Friday, January 13 • 5 pm PT
Well. 11 USC (2-1) vs. Lindenwood (0-2)
The Walter Pyramid • Long Beach, Calif.
SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 3-0 (1.000)
LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (March 7, 2020 • Galen Center)
STREAK: Won 3 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 3-0
TV/STREAM: None
OPPONENT WEBSITE: LindenwoodLions.com
MATCH #5 • Saturday, January 14 • 4 pm PT
Well. 11 USC (2-1) vs. King (0-1)
The Gold Mine • Long Beach, Calif.
SERIES RECORD: First Meeting
TV/STREAM: None
OPPONENT WEBSITE: KingTornado.com
FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)
- USC is led by eighth-year head coach Jeff Nygaarda three-time Olympian in indoor and beach volleyball and a two-time NCAA champion.
- The Trojans went 2-1 to open the 2023 season with wins over CSUN and UC San Diego at the ASICS Invitational last week in Santa Barbara.
- USC Returns All-American OPP Simon Gallas who collected 453 kills last season (4.27 kps) while hitting .353.
- The Trojans add All-American OH Kevin Kobrin; a grad transfer from UCLA. He was an All-MPSF choice and had 192 kills and 18 aces in 2022.
- USC MB Lucas Frassrand Returns after an All-America Honorable mention campaign as a junior when he put up 181 kills (1.83 kps) and .531 hitting.