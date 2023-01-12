Well. 11 USC Men’s Volleyball Faces Lindenwood and King in Long Beach

Men’s Volleyball | January 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES – The 11th-ranked USC men’s volleyball team (2-1) heads to Long Beach for matches with Lindenwood (0-2) and King (0-1) this week. The Trojans and the Lions will meet for the fourth time on Friday (Jan. 13) at 5 pm PT at the Walter Pyramid. USC then takes on the Tornado in a first-time meeting for the programs on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 4 pm at Long Beach State’s recreational sports facility, the Gold Mine.

MATCH #4 • Friday, January 13 • 5 pm PT

Well. 11 USC (2-1) vs. Lindenwood (0-2)

The Walter Pyramid • Long Beach, Calif.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 3-0 (1.000)

LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (March 7, 2020 • Galen Center)

STREAK: Won 3 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 3-0

TV/STREAM: None

OPPONENT WEBSITE: LindenwoodLions.com

MATCH #5 • Saturday, January 14 • 4 pm PT

Well. 11 USC (2-1) vs. King (0-1)

The Gold Mine • Long Beach, Calif.

SERIES RECORD: First Meeting

TV/STREAM: None

OPPONENT WEBSITE: KingTornado.com

FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)