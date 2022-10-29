Well. 11 Tennessee basketball routs No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in exhibition

FRISCO, Texas — Tyreke Key handed the ball off to Uros Plavsic — and he was gone and so was Tennessee basketball.

The Vols guard rolled to the rim, gathered a well-lobbed pass from Plavsic and banked it in as Gonzaga’s Hunter Sallis tried to draw a foul. It was the play in a run of plays amid a dynamic 10-0 run in Tennessee’s stellar opening act — even though none of it counted.

The No. 11 Vols routed No. 2 Gonzaga 99-80 in an exhibition at Comerica Center on Friday.

Key led the Vols with 26 points, dominating in his debut and shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Plavsic had 13 on 6-for-6 shooting.

Five-star freshman Julian Phillips didn’t score in the first half, but had 12 second-half points and got Rolling from 3-point range late in the second half as Tennessee’s lead grew to 19 and beyond.

