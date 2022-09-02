Well. 11 Men’s Soccer Hosts No. 2 Pitt Friday

Live Stats | Live Video

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 11 Marshall University men’s soccer team (1-1-0) plays host to the No. 2 Pitt Panthers (2-0-0) on Friday night at Hoops Family Field. First kick is scheduled for 7:15 pm It marks the first time since 1999 that Marshall has faced a top-five opponent.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

HAVE YOU HEARD?

The Herd leads the Nation in corner kicks per game (11.50) and ranks second in shots per game (27.50). It ranks first in the Sun Belt in shots per game at 10, seventh most in the country.

Redshirt senior Milo Yosef is lighting up the Sun Belt Conference leaderboards, and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The forward leads the SBC in goals (three) and total points (six). The native of Aachen, Germany, leads NCAA Division I men’s soccer in shots per game (six) and is tied for the lead in shots on goal per game (3.50).

Graduate student Vinicius Fernandes is tied atop the league with two Helpers through the first two games.

Marshall is coming off his third-straight season playing in the NCAA Tournament and has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019.

SCOUTING PITT

The Panthers moved to second in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week after defeating then-ranked No. 2 Georgetown and then-ranked No. 6 West Virginia last week.

Bertin Jacquesson was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after tallying a pair of goals and a pair of assists in his side’s two games last week.

Goalkeeper Joe van der Sar made nine saves and allowed just one goal in Pitt’s opening two games, including a shutout against West Virginia on Monday.

SERIES HISTORY

The Panthers lead the series 2-0-2. The two programs last met in 2005.

For all of the latest information on the Marshall men’s soccer team, follow the Herd on Twitter @HerdMSoccer, Facebook at Marshall University Soccer and on www.herdzone.com.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!



—HerdZone.com—