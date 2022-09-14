Well. 11 Men’s Soccer Extends Winning Streak to Five
RIVERDALE, NY (Sept. 13, 2022) – The No. 11 Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer team went on the road, Tuesday evening and defeated New York University by a score of 2-1. It was the team’s fifth straight win and senior Sean Ryan tallied the game-winning goal for the Ducks.
Stevens controlled play in the first 45 minutes of action. The Ducks outshot the Violets 5 to 1 in the half and earned four corner kicks. Graduate student Adam Silva broke through in the 35th minute for his second goal of the season to give Stevens a 1-0 lead. He was assisted on the play by a senior Emerson Kuzemka.
The Ducks came out with another goal quickly after Halftime to take a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute. Senior Sean Ryan found the back of the net for his first goal of the season after receiving a pass from a graduate student Sean Masur. The two-goal lead was short-lived as NYU responded just over a minute later with a goal from Joe Leslie to make the score 2-1.
Stevens’ defense stood stout for the rest of the game and the Ducks took home the 2-1 to remain undefeated. The Ducks improved to 5-0-1 and the Violets fell to 2-1-1.
Inside the Numbers
- Stevens held a 9 to 5 advantage in shots over NYU, but both teams were even in shots on goal with four apiece.
- Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross made three saves and earned his fourth win of the season.
- The Ducks tallied their first win over NYU since 2013.
Up Next
- The Ducks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 17. They take on non-conference opponent The College of New Jersey on the road for a 12 pm kickoff in Ewing, New Jersey.