Well. 11 Men’s Soccer Extends Winning Streak to Five

RIVERDALE, NY (Sept. 13, 2022) – The No. 11 Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer team went on the road, Tuesday evening and defeated New York University by a score of 2-1. It was the team’s fifth straight win and senior Sean Ryan tallied the game-winning goal for the Ducks.

Stevens controlled play in the first 45 minutes of action. The Ducks outshot the Violets 5 to 1 in the half and earned four corner kicks. Graduate student Adam Silva broke through in the 35th minute for his second goal of the season to give Stevens a 1-0 lead. He was assisted on the play by a senior Emerson Kuzemka .

The Ducks came out with another goal quickly after Halftime to take a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute. Senior Sean Ryan found the back of the net for his first goal of the season after receiving a pass from a graduate student Sean Masur . The two-goal lead was short-lived as NYU responded just over a minute later with a goal from Joe Leslie to make the score 2-1.

Stevens’ defense stood stout for the rest of the game and the Ducks took home the 2-1 to remain undefeated. The Ducks improved to 5-0-1 and the Violets fell to 2-1-1.

Inside the Numbers

Stevens held a 9 to 5 advantage in shots over NYU, but both teams were even in shots on goal with four apiece.

Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross made three saves and earned his fourth win of the season.

The Ducks tallied their first win over NYU since 2013.

