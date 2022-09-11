Well. 11 Men’s Golf Records Lowest Round in School History

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 11th-ranked Florida State Men’s Golf team was even more impressive on Saturday in its second round of play at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The Seminoles recorded their lowest single-round aggregate score in program history at 261.

Florida State’s 19-under single-round score vs. par is tied for the third lowest in program history, and marks the lowest since also shooting 19-under in the final round of the 2015 Seminole Intercollegiate.

“Today was a very good round for our team from a scoring standpoint, but I’m more proud than anything about the way they hung in there,” FSU Head Coach Trey Jones said. “It was a little bit of everything for everybody where it wasn’t that great of a start for the most part.

The Seminoles have put themselves within striking distance of tournament leader Auburn (34-under) heading into Sunday’s final round. Arizona State is in second place (32-under) followed by FSU in sole possession of third place at 29-under.

“We have an opportunity to win a golf tournament tomorrow,” Jones said. “We’re going to learn a lot about our team. These guys are going to fight. They’re going to come out ready to play. However we finish, I know one thing – they’re going to give it their all throughout the day. If we have a chance to win the golf tournament late, then I like these guys coming down the stretch.”

Four Seminoles recorded rounds in the 60s on Saturday, including Cole Anderson (64), Brett Roberts (65), Frederik Kjettrup (66) and Luke Clanton (66).

Redshirt junior Anderson continued his tremendous play by bettering his career low round on Friday with a 64 on Saturday. The Camden, Maine, native carded five birdies and added an eagle on the fifth hole, a par-4, 307-yard hole.

Anderson is tied for third at 11-under (65-64), just two strokes off the lead held by Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt.

Roberts’ 65 is also his career low, recording an Astonishing eight birdies which included four straight on the front nine and three consecutive to end his round. He is tied for ninth at 8-under (67-65).

“Brett birdied four out of the first five holes, then made three bogeys in a row. Then he turns around and birdies his last three holes. Once again a great bounce back. Some maturity there and some toughness that will carry us a long way,” Jones added.

Clanton, in just his second round as a Seminole, delivered a 4-under 66 and moves to 4-over on the leaderboard. They registered four birdies and no bogeys, coming back strong on Saturday afternoon.

“Luke had a tough day to start his career, and to come out today and shoot a 66 shows a lot from him,” Jones said.

Kjettrup shot a 31 on the back nine at the Mirabel Club to finish with a 4-under 66. He is tied for 35th at 3-under.

At the Maui Jim Individual, freshman Jack Bigham celebrated his birthday with a fine performance in his second and third rounds on Saturday. Bigham shot a final-round 68 and tied for fifth in the tournament with a 4-under 208.

Patrick McCann tied for seventh in the individual tournament at 7-under.

Clanton begins Sunday’s tee times for the Seminoles at 10 am ET/7 am MT.

Coverage of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate is available once again on Golfstat.com along with updates on the Florida State Golf Twitter Account.