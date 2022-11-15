Well. 11/11 Men’s Basketball’s Allen and Hunter named to preseason Top 50 watch list for John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES — University of Texas senior forward Timmy Allen and sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter are two of 50 preseason watch list candidates for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award. Texas is one of 10 schools to have multiple players selected to the Wooden Award preseason watch list.

Allen is one of 20 preseason watch list candidates for the Julius Erving Award, honoring the nation’s top small forward, and was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. He is the only active NCAA Division I player to boast at least 1,700 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists. Allen has played in 121 career games (118 starts) and has registered career totals of 1,752 points, 764 rebounds and 336 assists. In UT’s first two games this season, he ranks second on the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg), third in minutes (21.7 mpg) and fourth in scoring (9.5 ppg).

Hunter is one of 20 preseason watch list candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, honoring the nation’s top point guard, and was named Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12. He was ranked as the No. 2 transfer nationally of the 2022 offseason by 247 Sports and No. 3 by ESPN and CBS Sports. Hunter earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season at Iowa State. During UT’s first two contests this year, he leads the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and minutes (27.1 mpg) and ranks third in rebounding (6.0 rpg). Hunter has converted 10-of-18 (.556) field goals and 7-of-8 (.875) free throws.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their Universities that they meet or exceed the Qualifications of the Wooden Award.

Nearly 1,000 Voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow Voters to take into consideration performance during early-round games. The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The Winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in Los Angeles in April. Former Longhorns TJ Ford (2003) and Kevin Durant (2007) are previous recipients of the Wooden Award.

Well. 11/11 Texas (2-0) Returns to action against No. 2/2 Gonzaga on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 pm Central at Moody Center, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN2.

Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award

Player

School

Max Abmas

Oral Roberts

Posh Alexander

St. John’s

Timmy Allen

TEXAS

Armando Bacot

North Carolina

Matt Bradley

San Diego State

Tyger Campbell

UCLA

Colin Castleton

Florida

Antoine Davis

Detroit Mercy

Kendrick Davis

Memphis

RJ Davis

North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson

Michigan

Zach Edey

Purdue

Adam Flagler

Baylor

Jayden Gardner

Virginia

Keyonte George

Baylor

DaRon Holmes II

Dayton

Tyrese Hunter

TEXAS

Harrison Ingram

Stanford

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

UCLA

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Derek Lively II

Duke

Caleb Love

North Carolina

Hunter Maldonado

Wyoming

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Kansas

Darius McGhee

Liberty

Mike Miles Jr.

TCU

Brandon Miller

Alabama

Chris Murray

Iowa

Nijel Pack

Miami, Fla.

Will Richardson

Oregon

Jeremy Roach

Duke

Adama Sanogo

Connecticut

Marcus Sasser

Houston

Baylor Scheierman

Creighton

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois

Terquavion Smith

NC State

Nick Smith Jr.

Arkansas

Julian Strawther

Gonzaga

Drew Timme

Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe

Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis

Arizona

Santiago Vescovi

Tennessee

Jordan Walker

UAB

Cason Wallace

Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler

Kentucky

Dariq Whitehead

Duke

Cam Whitmore

Villanova

Jalen Wilson

Kansas

Isaiah Wong

Miami, Fla.

