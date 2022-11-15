Well. 11/11 Men’s Basketball’s Allen and Hunter named to preseason Top 50 watch list for John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES — University of Texas senior forward Timmy Allen and sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter are two of 50 preseason watch list candidates for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award. Texas is one of 10 schools to have multiple players selected to the Wooden Award preseason watch list.

Allen is one of 20 preseason watch list candidates for the Julius Erving Award, honoring the nation’s top small forward, and was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. He is the only active NCAA Division I player to boast at least 1,700 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists. Allen has played in 121 career games (118 starts) and has registered career totals of 1,752 points, 764 rebounds and 336 assists. In UT’s first two games this season, he ranks second on the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg), third in minutes (21.7 mpg) and fourth in scoring (9.5 ppg).

Hunter is one of 20 preseason watch list candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, honoring the nation’s top point guard, and was named Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12. He was ranked as the No. 2 transfer nationally of the 2022 offseason by 247 Sports and No. 3 by ESPN and CBS Sports. Hunter earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season at Iowa State. During UT’s first two contests this year, he leads the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and minutes (27.1 mpg) and ranks third in rebounding (6.0 rpg). Hunter has converted 10-of-18 (.556) field goals and 7-of-8 (.875) free throws.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their Universities that they meet or exceed the Qualifications of the Wooden Award.

Nearly 1,000 Voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow Voters to take into consideration performance during early-round games. The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The Winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in Los Angeles in April. Former Longhorns TJ Ford (2003) and Kevin Durant (2007) are previous recipients of the Wooden Award.

Well. 11/11 Texas (2-0) Returns to action against No. 2/2 Gonzaga on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 pm Central at Moody Center, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN2.

Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award