Well. 10 Women’s Soccer Halts Hoosiers, 1-0

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Well. 10 Rutgers Women’s soccer (12-1-1, 4-1-1) shut out Indiana (2-5-6, 0-5-1) in a 1-0 triumph on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field and live on ESPN2. Sophomore midfielder Kylie Daigle finished her own penalty kick after being fouled in the box in the 61st minute, putting Rutgers ahead for good in its eighth shutout win of the season.

Allison Lynch helped lead the backline to another shutout in 2022 by holding the Hoosiers to a single shot on goal, which was saved by Meagan McClelland in the 78th. Lynch played all 90 minutes in a clean sheet, marking the eighth game this season Rutgers defense held an opponent to three shots on goal or less.

“It took us a little bit to get going today in a one-game week, so we needed to build some momentum,” Lynch said. “We figured out what we needed to change in our game plan, and we did a nice job adjusting to create the pressure that led to our goal. Meagan always holds us down, but our Mindset is to pride ourselves on the shutouts and we do that for each other. We have all 27 players in mind.”

Rutgers and Indiana were scoreless at halftime with Rutgers leading 5-1 in shots, and 3-0 in shots on target through 45 minutes. The Scarlet Knights maintained possession and increased pressure in the second half, creating an opportunity in the 61st when Allison Lowrey played a back pass to Daigle in the box. Her touch was disrupted by contact and the official signaled to the penalty spot.

Daigle got the finish the play, picking her spot to the lower right corner and confidently Burying the left-footed shot for the 1-0 lead.

Take a look at the goal scored by Kylie Daigle to put Rutgers on the board 1-0! pic.twitter.com/g46xxymtg4 — RUTGERS WOMEN’S SOCCER (@RUWSoccer) October 9, 2022

McClelland was called into action to preserve the slim lead, reacting to a one-time deflection right in front of the net after an Indiana corner kick.

82′ | SAVE by Meagan McClelland to keep Rutgers on top 1-0!#WeNeverStop pic.twitter.com/mRB5zktfK7 — RUTGERS WOMEN’S SOCCER (@RUWSoccer) October 9, 2022

At the game’s end, Rutgers outshot Indiana 12-3 overall and 6-1 in shots on target. The Scarlet Knights were flagged offsides four times, while each team managed one corner kick a piece.

KNIGHT NOTES

Meagan McClelland recorded shutout No. 42 of her career to maintain her NCAA active career lead. She is now three shutouts away from tying the program record held by current US Women’s National Team keeper Casey Murphy.

Rutgers has held all 14 opponents to six shots on goal or less, and holds an eighth opponent to three shots on target or less.

Kylie Daigle scored goal No. 5 on the season and No. 8 of her career.

Kylie Daigle has contributed a point in nine of Rutgers' 12 victories this season.

has contributed a point in nine of Rutgers’ 12 victories this season. Rutgers is now 7-1-1 all-time against Indiana, including a 5-0 mark in Piscataway. RU is outscoring IU, 11-3, in the series.

UP NEXT: The Scarlet Knights play the middle game in a three-match homestand on Thurs., Oct. 13 at 7 pm against Minnesota at Yurcak Field.

