Well. 10 Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 18 Tufts

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The No. 10 nationally-ranked Wesleyan Women’s soccer team dropped a home match to No. 18 Tufts, 2-0, from Jackson Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jumbos exacted some revenge on the Cardinals, who defeated Tufts 3-1 in Medford in a driving rainstorm last season. A back-and-forth first half so no goals but plenty of scoring chances as Wesleyan generated 10 shots compared to eight for Tufts. Perhaps the best look of the half for Wesleyan came in the 31St minute when Dani Milovanov ’23 and Audrey Lavey ’23 worked a great one-two pass, sending Lavey to the end line where she crossed to Devanny and with just the goalkeeper to beat, her shot to the far post sailed wide.

Less than five minutes later, Tufts had the best chance in the entire half as Elsi Aires saw her right-footed attempt from the left wing strike the post, only for the ball to fall right to Casey Lam 10 feet from the goal line. Her Strike was thwarted away by a lunging Sarah Hammond ’22 in goal to keep the score deadlocked heading into halftime.

Tufts broke through with the all-important first goal in the 54thth minute, as Claire Wilkinson took a shot from distance that struck the crossbar, only to fall to a Jumbo player out wide. The ball eventually found the foot of Jordan Cushner who crossed into the box for Thalia Greenberg who jumped for a free header on the net. Hammond looked to have the attempt covered, but the ball trickled through her hands and into the back of the net to give Tufts a 1-0 advantage.

Wesleyan couldn’t manage an attempt on-target before Tufts put in a second as Caroline O’Neill sent an in-swinging corner kick to the far post where Grace Duke was waiting for a simple tap-in header that gave the Jumbos a 2 -0 lead that stood in the end despite a feverish Wesleyan pressure in the closing 10+ minutes.

Hammond made three saves in her 90 minutes of action while Tufts’ goalkeepers Hayley Bernstein (three saves) and Kaelin Logue (four saves) combined for seven in the shutout win. Wesleyan managed 22 shots compared to 17 for the Jumbos including an 8-5 edge in shots-on-goal.