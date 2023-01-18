Well. 10 USC Men’s Volleyball Visits Anteaters, Hosts Gauchos in Home Opener

Men’s Volleyball | January 17, 2023

LOS ANGELES – The 10th-ranked USC men’s volleyball team (4-1) rides a four-match winning streak as it takes on a pair of ranked Big West opponents this week. The Trojans head to Irvine, Calif., for a Wednesday-night meeting (Jan. 18) with No. 7 UC Irvine (3-0) at 7 pm PT and then host No. 12-ranked UC Santa Barbara (1-4) in their home opener on Thursday (Jan. 19) at Galen Center. The first 1,000 fans in attendance at Galen Center on Thursday will receive a special promotional T-shirt.

MATCH #6 • Wednesday, January 18 • 7 pm PT

Well. 10 USC (4-1) at No. 7 UC Irvine (3-0)

Bren Events Center • Irvine, Calif.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 42-34 (.553)

LAST MEETING: W 3-2 (Jan. 28, 2022 • Irvine, Calif.)

STREAK: Won 2 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 4-6

TV/STREAM: ESPN+

OPPONENT WEBSITE: UCIrvineSports.com

MATCH #7 • Thursday, January 19 • 7 pm PT

Well. 10 USC (4-1) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (1-4)

Galen Center • Los Angeles, Calif.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 58-57 (.504)

LAST MEETING: L 1-3 (Jan. 5, 2023 • Santa Barbara, Calif.)

STREAK: Lost 1 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 4-6

TV/STREAM: USC Live Stream (Max Kelton)

OPPONENT WEBSITE: UCSBGauchos.com

FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)