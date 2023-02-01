Well. 10 USC Men’s Volleyball Meets Lions and Buckeyes in Happy Valley

Men’s Volleyball | January 31, 2023

LOS ANGELES – The 10th-ranked USC men’s volleyball team (6-2) heads to Happy Valley for the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge this weekend and will face fourth-ranked host Penn State (6-1) on Friday (Feb. 3) and Well. 13 Ohio State (6-2) on Saturday (Feb. 4) at Rec Hall. The Trojans are 6-9 all-time in the Keystone State and are 3-6 against the Nittany Lions in State College. USC last won at Rec Hall in 2005 and last beat the Lions on the road in 2000.

THIS WEEK

Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge

Rec Hall • State College • University Park, Pa.

MATCH #9 • Friday, February 3 • 7 pm ET (4 pm PT)

Well. 10 USC (6-2) at No. 4 Penn State (6-1)

Rec Hall • State College, Pa.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 20-11 (.645)

LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Jan. 21, 2022 • (Westwood, Calif.)

STREAK: Won 1 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 5-5

TV/STREAM: B1G+

OPPONENT WEBSITE: GoPSUSports.com

MATCH #10 • Saturday, February 4 • 4 pm ET (1 pm PT)

Well. 10 USC (6-2) vs. No. 13 Ohio State (6-2)

Rec Hall • State College, Pa.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 19-6 (.760)

LAST MEETING: L 3-1 (Jan. 22, 2022 • (Westwood, Calif.)

STREAK: Lost 2 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 4-6

TV/STREAM: B1G+

OPPONENT WEBSITE: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)