Well. 10 USC Men’s Volleyball Falls to No. 7 UC Irvine in Five-Set Marathon
IRVINE, Calif. – The 10th-ranked USC men’s volleyball team (4-2) was defeated in five sets (25-22, 25-27, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11) by No. 7 UC Irvine (4-0) at Bren Events Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
KEY PLAYERS
- Fr. OH Dillon Klein reached double-digit kills in his fourth straight match and led the Trojans with 19 kills on a career-high 48 swings. He also had a career-best seven digs to go with two blocks and a service ace.
- Gr. OH Kevin Kobrin put up 16.0 points with 14 kills (4e, 32att, .312) and had five digs, two blocks, and an ace.
- Sr. MB Lucas Frassrand hit .391 and had 12 kills (3e) on 23 attacks with four blocks and three digs.
- Jr. OPP Simon Gallas posted a career-high 12 digs and picked up eight kills and a service ace for 10.0 points.
- Jr.S Nate Tennant upped his career bests to 51 assists and 11 digs to put up the first Trojan double-double of the season.
- Sr. LIB George Dyer had six digs.
- For the Anteaters, Francesco Sani led with 23 kills and had a double-double with 11 digs. Hilir Henno had 17 kills and Cole Gillis had 12. Joe Karlous led all players with 13 digs and had a double-double with 34 assists.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- USC led by as many as four in the opening set, 14-10, but a 9-3 run by UCI put the Anteaters in front for good en route to a 25-22 win. Klein had six of his kills in the first and the Trojans served two of their five aces.
- The second was tied 14 times before the Trojans came away with a 27-25 win as Frassrand put the club to five kills on just five swings. USC served two more aces and dug up 11 balls to pull even in the match.
- 12 ties and six lead changes in the second set went by before USC completed a 25-23 win despite a late UCI comeback bid. The Trojans hit .238 but had 15 kills and 15 digs in the third set to go on top, 2-1.
- UCI maintained control of the fourth and forced set five with a 25-20 win behind six kills form Sani. USC hit .310 but committed five service errors and five hitting errors in the frame.
- The Trojans led several times in the fifth, but UC Irvine had the final say in a 15-11 win to take the match. USC hit .316 in the final set but UCI got five kills from Henno to close the books.
UP NEXT
- USC hosts No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (1-4) on Thursday (Jan. 19) at Galen Center in its first match at home this spring. The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free promotional t-shirt. Tickets are $5 for all fans at the door.
MATCH NOTES
- USC falls to 42-35 all-time against UC Irvine.
- The Trojans fell to 1-1 in five-set matches this season. USC defeated UC San Diego in five sets on Jan. 7.
For more information on the USC men’s volleyball team and a complete schedule and results, please visit USCTrojans.com/MVB. Fans of the Trojans can follow @USCmensvolley on Twitter and Instagram.