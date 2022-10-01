Well. 10 Pitt 1, Virginia, 1 First Half







Update (8:00 PM)

Half-time. Pitt is level with Virginia at 1-1. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) October 1, 2022

Update (7:58 PM)

’44 Close by Pitt

Jackson Walti found Mallefaud with space in the box, but his shot went right at the goalkeeper. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:53 PM)

’38 Penalty miss!

Virginia forward Leo Afonso hit the cross bar and Wiese missed it over the goal with a header. Still level at 1 goal a piece here. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:50 PM)

’38 Penalty kick to Virginia

Pitt defender Henrique Gallina fouled Virginia forward Kome Ubogu in the box for a penalty — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:48 PM)

’36 Pitt substitution

Josh Luchini comes on for Rodrigo Almeida — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:40 PM)

’28 GOAL PITT! Valentin Noel goes for distance, curls a brilliant shot that finds the bottom right corner from 25 yards out. Level here at 1 — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:38 PM)

’27 Yellow Card shown to Virginia defender Andreas Ueland for a pull down on Maillefaud. The first yellow card of the match. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:25 PM)

’15 Close by Virginia Paul Wiese looks good to score, but his shot goes wide left off the goal. Still 1-0 to Virginia — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:13 PM)

‘3 Close by Pitt Filip Markovic is given so much space outside the box. His shot goes over the keeper and hits the cross bar. Valentin Noel’s shot is blocked out for a corner. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:12 PM)

Pitt Substitution Matteo Maillefaud comes in for Mohammad Abualnadi who went off injured — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:09 PM)

2′ Goal Virginia Scramble in the box saw many shots. Phillip Horton is able to put it in the back of the net. Really sloppy play from the Panthers to give up a goal so early on — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:08 PM)

We are off here to start the match. 7:07 the start time — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:03 PM)

Pitt is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Louisville last time out. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways against the Cavaliers Tonight — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022

Update (7:00 PM)

How we line up for No. 10 Pitt 📋#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/w8hdRAwaDK — Virginia Men’s Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) September 30, 2022

Update (6:59 PM)

Starting XI 🆚 The Cavaliers⤵️ 15 minutes until first kick.#H2P pic.twitter.com/kJhiKVX89N — Pitt Men’s Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) September 30, 2022

Update (6:55 PM)

Here at Ambrose Urbanic Field covering No. 10 @Pitt_MSOC vs. Virginia at 7 pm for @pghsoccernow Stay tuned for updates and info throughout pic.twitter.com/op638LXKqC — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 30, 2022











