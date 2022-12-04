Well. 10 Indiana handles No. 18 North Carolina men’s basketball 77-65

Backed by a strong defensive effort, No. 10 Indiana picked up an impressive win over No. 18 Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated.

The Hoosiers picked up their first ranked win to contribute to the Tar Heels’ slide that is now up to three in a row. UNC, which was No. 1 in the preseason, has also lost to Iowa State and Alabama since Friday.

Defensively, Indiana set the tone immediately by suffocating North Carolina in the half court. The Hoosiers scored 17 points off 10 Tar Heel turnovers and outshot UNC 50% to 33.9% while making 11 more shots from the field.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 21 to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Johnson followed close behind with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Johnson and his backcourt mate Jalen Hood-Schifino (14 points) exemplified the Hoosiers defensive executing perfectly against North Carolina’s Talented guards, holding them to a combined 9 for 27.

That all meant the skid continued for the Tar Heels. This time last week, North Carolina held the No. 1 spot going back to the preseason. The team’s leading scorer, Caleb Love, struggled and shot only 5 for 16 and 13 points.

The other half of the Heels’ one-two punch, Armando Bacot, didn’t have a typical explosive performance due to nursing a couple of injuries. Early in the first half, Bacot sustained a Blow to the shoulder which seemed to inhibit him throughout the game. That came after injuring his ankle in the last game.

Next, the Tar Heels look to get right against unranked Virginia Tech on Dec. 4 while Indiana will face its first conference opponent in Rutgers on Dec. 3.