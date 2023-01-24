Well. 10/10 Men’s Basketball preview: Oklahoma State

Game 20: #10/10 Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (11-8, 3-4 Big 12)

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 8 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Tyler Denning (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 56-47. Last meeting: Texas 56-46 (Jan. 7, 2023; Stillwater).

Notables

• SUCCESS IN AUSTIN AGAINST THE COWBOYS: Texas has won 15 of the last 18 meetings in Austin against the Cowboys Entering Tuesday’s contest.

• TWICE IN 17 DAYS: Texas faces Oklahoma State for the second time in a span of 17 days when the two teams play in Austin on Tuesday. The Longhorns posted a 56-46 win in Stillwater on Jan. 7.

• CARR IN CONTROL: Graduate G Marcus Carr leads the team in scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (80), steals (32) and minutes (31.9 mpg) while hitting 40.5-percent (49-121) from three-point range this year. He tallied a game-high 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 FT) and three steals in Saturday’s win at West Virginia.