Well. 10/10 Men’s Basketball preview: No. 17/17 TCU
Game 16: #10/10 Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) vs. #17/17 TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12)
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – 8 pm Central
Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas
GameDay Quick Facts
• SERIES: Texas leads, 115-69. Last meeting: TCU 65-60 (Mar. 10, 2022; Kansas City).
Notables
• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST TCU: Texas has won seven of the last eight and 24 of the last 32 meetings against the Horned Frogs entering Wednesday’s contest. The Longhorns have won 18 of the last 20 meetings in Austin against TCU.
• DEFENSE WINS: The Longhorns limited Oklahoma State to 46 points on 30.4-percent FG shooting (14-46), including a 6-of-21 (.286) mark from three-point range, and forced 18 turnovers in Saturday’s win. Texas did not allow a made field goal over the final 8:20 of the contest.