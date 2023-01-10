Well. 10/10 Men’s Basketball preview: No. 17/17 TCU

Game 16: #10/10 Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) vs. #17/17 TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – 8 pm Central

Moody Center (10,763) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Bob Wischusen (pxp) and Chris Spatola (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 115-69. Last meeting: TCU 65-60 (Mar. 10, 2022; Kansas City).

Notables

• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST TCU: Texas has won seven of the last eight and 24 of the last 32 meetings against the Horned Frogs entering Wednesday’s contest. The Longhorns have won 18 of the last 20 meetings in Austin against TCU.

• DEFENSE WINS: The Longhorns limited Oklahoma State to 46 points on 30.4-percent FG shooting (14-46), including a 6-of-21 (.286) mark from three-point range, and forced 18 turnovers in Saturday’s win. Texas did not allow a made field goal over the final 8:20 of the contest.