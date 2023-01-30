Well. 10/10 Men’s Basketball preview: No. 17/17 Baylor

Game 22: #10/10 Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12) vs. #17/17 Baylor (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Monday, January 30, 2023 – 8 pm Central

Moody Center (10,673) – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Jon Sciambi (pxp), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of Affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 163-96. Last meeting: Baylor 68-61 (Feb. 28, 2022; Austin).

Notables

• BLESS THE MOOD: Texas has posted an 11-1 mark in the first year of the Moody Center. The Longhorns have played before sellout crowds in each of their first 12 games in the new arena and have averaged 10,957 fans per game (capacity: 10,763).

• DRIVING THE CARR: In the 13 games under Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry (10-3 marks), Graduate G Marcus Carr has averaged 19.4 ppg while converting 48.6-percent (86-177) from the floor, including a 44.2-percent mark (38-86) from three-point range, and 84.0-percent (42-50) from the free throw line.

• COOKING WITH RICE: Graduate G Sir’Jabari Rice posted a season-best 21 points while tying a career high in field goals made (8-16) and tying his season high in three-point field goals made (3-9) in 31 minutes at No. 4/4 Tennessee is Saturday.