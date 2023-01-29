Well. 10/10 Men’s Basketball falls 82-71 at No. 4/4 Tennessee

Next Game: Baylor 1/30/2023 | 8 p.m. CT ESPN Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Jan. 30 (Mon) / 8 pm CT Baylor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Graduate guard Sir’Jabari Rice recorded a season-high 21 points, but No. 10/10 Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12) dropped an 81-71 decision at No. 4/4 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) is Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest was part of the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

UT dropped to 10-3 under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry . The Longhorns registered a 44-3 advantage in bench scoring and a 16-2 margin in fast-break points, but the Volunteers recorded a plus-15 rebound margin (38-23) and a 40-28 edge in points in the paint.

Rice converted 8-of-16 field goals (3-of-9 threes) and 2-of-4 threes in 31 minutes. Graduate Marcus Carr tallied 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes, and Graduate Brock Cunningham added 11 points while hitting 3-of-4 field goals (1-of-1 threes) and 4-of-5 free throws in 16 minutes.

The opening nine minutes featured five lead changes before an Arterio Morris three-pointer evened the score at 17-17 at the 10:44 mark. The Volunteers went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to build a 26-17 advantage following a Josiah-Jordan James jumper with 7:15 left.

A Christian Bishop free throw narrowed the margin to 33-24 at the 2:30 mark, but Tennessee scored five-straight points to increase its cushion to 38-24 after a pair of Zakai Zeigler free throws with 1:48 remaining. A Rice jumper with 45 seconds left cut the deficit to 40-28 at the break.

A Carr jumper trimmed the margin to 46-35 at the 17:01 mark, but the Volunteers went on a 15-4 run over the next three-plus minutes to build a 61-39 advantage following a Santiago Vescovi three-pointer with 13 :50 remaining. Texas immediately answered with an 11-2 spurt over the next three-and-a-half minutes to cut the margin to 63-50 after a Rice three-pointer at the 10:07 mark.

An Olivier Nkamhoua dunk gave the Volunteers a 69-53 lead with 6:55 remaining, before the Longhorns scored five-straight points to climb to within 69-58 after a Carr jumper at the 6:06 mark. Texas was able to get as close as 10 points (81-71) following a pair of Rice free throws with 37 seconds left.

Texas is back in action on Monday, Jan. 30 when it hosts No. 17/17 Baylor. Tip is set for 8 pm Central at Moody Center, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

#4/4 Tennessee 82, #10/10 Texas 71

January 28, 2023

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Attendance: 21,678 (sellout)

Team Notes

UT is 10-3 under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry .

. The Longhorns are 5-3 in games played away from Austin this season, including a 3-2 mark in true road games.

Texas dropped to 4-5 in its nine Big 12/SEC Challenge appearances.

The Longhorns registered a 44-3 advantage in bench scoring and a 16-2 margin in fast-break points.

Texas recorded 17 assists against just nine turnovers on the night.

The Longhorns posted a 43-42 scoring margin and converted 48.4-percent (15-31) from the floor in the second half.

Marcus Carr

Reached double figures in scoring (11 points) for the 19th time this year (21 games) and 104th time in his career (147 games)

Brock Cunningham

Reached double figures in scoring (11 points) for the second-straight contest, the third time this year (21 games) and fourth time in his career (96 games)

Sir’Jabari Rice