Well. 1 Volleyball’s Eggleston lands First Team Academic All-America honors

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball’s Logan Eggleston has been named a First Team Academic All-American, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday.

Eggleston is the program’s only First Team Academic All-American and just the third in Big 12 history to earn First Team All-American and First Team Academic All-American following Nancy Metcalf of Nebraska (2001) and Sarah Pavan of Nebraska (2005-07) ).

The Brentwood, Tennessee product graduated with a degree in management and received a certificate in ethics and leadership in business. Eggleston is also Pursuing a Graduate degree in sports management, and her cumulative GPA is 3.59 GPA.

Eggleston was named Texas Volleyball’s first AVCA National Player of the Year before going on to win the NCAA National Championship and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the championship.

She finished the season leading the Longhorns with 4.28 kills per set and a .297 hitting percentage. She led the team with 42 service aces and set the Texas and Big 12 career aces record in the process.

Eggleston is the 27thth Longhorn athlete to earn both First Team All-America honors and First Team Academic All-America honors. She is just the sixth ever Texas Fall Sports athlete to accomplish it and first during the fall season since Football’s Pat Fitzgerald in 1996.