Well. 1 Volleyball’s Eggleston and O’Neal earn Big 12 Weekly honors

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball’s Logan Eggleston has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Things O’Neal earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Eggleston helped lead the Longhorns to a pair of wins, including a four-set road win over then No. 18 Baylor. The senior had 33 kills and 4.71 kills per set for the week, both the most in the league. The native of Brentwood, Tennessee hit .368 and Cemented herself in the UT Volleyball record book with four service aces against K-State, becoming the program record holder, surpassing Mira Topic’s 186. This is Eggleston’s 11th career Big 12 Weekly award, the seventh -most all-time, and ties her for second all-time in Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors (11).

O’Neal led the Big 12 with 13 total blocks during the week and had 16 kills while hitting .571. The redshirt junior had a season-high .750 hitting percentage along with eight total blocks against No. 18 Baylor to help the Longhorns extend their record to 5-0 against ranked competition, the best mark in the country against ranked teams. This is O’Neal’s first Weekly Honor this season and the third of her career.

Texas heads to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State on Wednesday at 6:30 pm before returning home to host West Virginia on Saturday at 7 pm at Gregory Gym.