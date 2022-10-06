Well. 1 Volleyball takes down TCU

Next Match: Kansas State 10/12/2022 | 7 p.m Longhorn Network October 12 (Wed) / 7 pm Kansas State

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball swept its third-straight match and beat TCU, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17, on Wednesday in front of a crowd of 4,369 at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (12-0, 4-0) will head into a weekend off before hosting Kansas State at Gregory Gym on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m

Madisen Skinner the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, had another great match, leading Texas with 15 kills and hitting .480 in the match. Logan Eggleston came just short of a double-double with nine kills and nine digs.

Things O’Neal had seven kills, hitting .636, and added two blocks. Bella Bergmark led the team with five blocks and had three kills. Molly Phillips added five kills and finished with four blocks.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres finished with 38 assists, eight digs, two kills and one block. Zoe Fleck the three-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, finished with 12 digs and two assists.

The Longhorns had a slow start to the match, trailing TCU 7-3 in the first set before going on a long run. Texas used an 8-0 run with O’Neal at the service line to take an 11-7 lead. Skinner took over the set, finishing with nine kills to lead Texas to a 25-20 win.

Texas hit .370 in the second set and cruised to a 25-15 win to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Jenna Ewert came into the match to serve and led the Longhorns on a 6-0 run to close out the set.

The Longhorns jumped out to a huge lead in the third set, using a 6-0 run to take a 7-2 lead. Texas went on to take a 22-12 lead and held on to close out the sweep.