Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps West Virginia

Next Match: Texas Tech 10/26/2022 | 7 pm

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball bounced back in impressive fashion with a sweep of West Virginia, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14, on Saturday at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (15-1, 7-1) tied their season-high with a .380 hitting percentage and had a season-best 14 total blocks. Texas also held West Virginia to just an 0.52 hitting percentage, the best by Texas this season.

This was the fourth-straight match for the Longhorns to have double-digit blocks, led by Kayla Caffey’s seven total blocks. Things O’Neal and Logan Eggleston each added five blocks apiece.

Madison Skinner led the Longhorns with nine kills, hitting .444 in the match. Eggleston added eight kills and hit .571, while O’Neal, Caffey and Melanie Beard each had five kills.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres finished with 25 assists and had four digs and three blocks. Zoe Fleck had a team-high 14 digs to go with two assists and two service aces.

The Longhorns got off to a slow start in the first set and trailed 6-4 but quickly turned it around with a 10-1 run to go up 14-7. From there, the Longhorns never looked back and cruised to a 25-17 win in the first set.

Texas started the second set on fire, going up 5-0 and then 12-2. During the second set the Longhorns had three service aces and seven blocks, cruising to a 25-16 win to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw another fast start from the Longhorns, taking a 5-1 lead and extending it to 12-4. Texas hit .458 in the third set to close out the sweep with a 25-14 win.

Texas continues its home stand and will host Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7 pm at Gregory Gym.