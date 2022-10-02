Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps Texas Tech in Lubbock

Next Match: TCU 10/5/2022 | 7 p.m Longhorn Network October 05 (Wed) / 7 pm TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball picked up its seventh sweep of the season, knocking off Texas Tech, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24, on Sunday in front of a Red Raider’s volleyball record crowd of 6,037.

The Longhorns (11-0, 3-0), who hit .371 in the match, had to battle for extra points in the third set but were able to finish off the sweep of the Red Raiders.

Madisen Skinner had a huge match and tied her season-high with 19 kills, while hitting .529 on 34 total swings. She took over the third set, with 10 kills to close out the Longhorns win. Logan Eggleston finished with 17 and six digs, with a .368 hitting percentage.

Molly Phillips added six Kills and Things O’Neal had three kills and a team-high five blocks.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 40 assists, had three blocks, three digs and two kills.

Zoe Fleck continued her great season with a match-high 20 digs and two assists.

Skinner led the Longhorns to a 25-17 win in the first set with a team-high seven kills. The Longhorns jumped out to a big 18-9 lead and cruised to take the 1-0 lead.

The second set was much closer but the Longhorns closed it out emphatically, with a 5-1 run to end the set and go up 2-0.

Texas Tech gave Texas all it could handle in the third set, taking a 16-12 lead before the Longhorns were able to tie it up at 17-all. The teams went back-and-forth all the way to the finish with the Longhorns edging it 26-24.

Texas returns home to Gregory Gym to host TCU on Wednesday at 7 pm