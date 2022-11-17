Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps Kansas

Next Match: Baylor 11/19/2022 | 7 pm — Celebrate our seniors! Longhorn Network Nov. 19 (Sat) / 7 pm — Celebrate our seniors! Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball swept Kansas, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24, to clinch at least a share of the program’s sixth-straight Big 12 Championship, on Wednesday night at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (20-1, 13-1) will look to wrap up the Outright Big 12 Championship against No. 15 Baylor on Saturday at 7 pm at Gregory Gym.

Texas played in front of its seventh-straight home sellout and their ninth of the season with a crowd of 4,679.

Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 16 kills, 10 digs and three service aces for her second double-double of the season. Logan Eggleston finished with 12 kills, four digs, three blocks and two service aces.

Molly Phillips finished with nine kills, while hitting .571 and Things O’Neal added seven kills. Kayla Caffey had eight kills and four blocks, while hitting .500 in the match.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 43 assists and added five digs and one block.

Zoe Fleck led the Longhorns with 13 digs and added one service ace, while Keonilei Akana had nine digs, one ace and one assist.

The Jayhawks kept it close in the first set, tying it up at 10-all before the Longhorns went on a 6-1 run to create some separation. From the 10-10 tie, Texas outscored Kansas 15-6 to win the set 25-16. Skinner and Caffey both had five kills in the set, while Caffey had an .833 hitting percentage in the set.

Texas led start to finish in the second set and rolled to a 25-18 win to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Skinner had five more kills in the second set and Eggleston added five as well.

The Longhorns trailed early in the third set, down 13-7 before using a 7-1 run to tie it up at 14. Texas then held a 23-19 lead before the Jayhawks rallied back to take a 24-23 lead. Texas closed the match on a 3-0 run to finish off the sweep.