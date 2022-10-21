Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps Kansas State

Next Match: at #18 Baylor 10/15/2022 | 2 p.m BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+ October 15 (Sat) / 2 pm at #18 Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball swept it’s fourth-straight match, beating Kansas State emphatically in straight sets on Wednesday in front of a crowd of 4,418 at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (13-0, 5-0) hit a season-high .380 in the match and tied their season-high with 11 total blocks, while holding the Wildcats to a .137 hitting percentage.

Logan Eggleston had an outstanding match and Cemented herself in the Texas Volleyball record back in the process. Eggleston had 13 kills on just 19 swings for a .684 hitting percentage and finished with five digs and four service aces. With her four aces, Eggleston is now the program record holder with 188 in her career and surpassed Mira Topic’s 186.

Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 14 kills, while Molly Phillips added nine kills and four blocks. Things O’Neal led the team with five blocks and added four kills.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had her second double-double of the season with 29 assists and 11 digs. Zoe Fleck came just shy of a double-double with 13 digs and eight assists.

The Longhorns used a pair of 6-0 runs in the first set to run away with a 25-16 win. Eggleston had seven kills and hit a ridiculous .778 in the first set.

Texas took a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 win in the second set behind a strong blocking output. Texas had five blocks in the second set and held the Wildcats to an .062 hitting percentage.

The third set was totally dominant from the Longhorns, hitting .519 and cruising to a 25-13 win to complete the sweep.

Texas hits the road this weekend for a top-25 match-up against No. 18 Baylor on Saturday at 2 pm at the Ferrell Center in Waco.