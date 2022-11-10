Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps Iowa State

Next Match: at Oklahoma 11/12/2022 | 6 p.m BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+ Nov. 12 (Sat) / 6 pm at Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball cruised to a sweep of Iowa State, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19, on Wednesday in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,888 at Gregory Gym. This was the sixth consecutive sellout at Gregory Gym and the eighth overall this season.

The Longhorns (18-1, 11-1) Avenged their only loss of the season with an emphatic win, hitting .379 with 11 blocks and holding the Cyclones to a .169 hitting percentage.

Logan Eggleston led Texas with 14 kills, while hitting .423, with two service aces, four digs and three blocks. Madisen Skinner finished with 12 kills, three blocks and two digs.

Things O’Neal had another outstanding all-around match with nine kills, hitting .538, and a team-high seven blocks. Molly Phillips finished with seven kills and two blocks, while Kayla Caffey had five kills and four blocks.

The first set was extremely close from start to finish, with the Longhorns just edging the Cyclones 25-23. Both Skinner and Eggleston had seven kills in the set to lead the Longhorns, who hit .314 in the set.

Texas led the second set from start to finish to grab a 2-0 lead in the match. The Longhorns hit .360 in the set with four blocks and held the Cyclones to a .000 hitting percentage.

The Longhorns closed out the match in a strong set, hitting .481 and holding the Cyclones to a .207 hitting percentage. Eggleston had six kills in the set to close out the win.

Texas heads on the road to Oklahoma for a match on Saturday at 6 pm at McCasland Field House.