Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps Georgia to advance to NCAA Regional

Next Match: Ohio State vs. Minnesota 12/8/2022 | 11 a.m ESPN2 December 08 (Thu) / 11 am Ohio State vs. Minnesota

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball swept Georgia, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15, in the NCAA Second Round on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,812 at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (24-1) advance to the NCAA Regional for the 17th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the country. Texas will host Marquette in the NCAA Regional Semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Gregory Gym. Game times and broadcast information for the NCAA Regional will be announced at a later date.

Texas put together an outstanding all-around performance, hitting .366 with eight blocks and nine service aces, while holding Georgia to an .079 hitting percentage. p

Logan Eggleston had nine kills, hitting .389, and tied her career high with five service aces for the seventh time in her career. Madisen Skinner also had nine kills and hit .364.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 28 assists and chipped in four kills, two blocks and two digs.

Zoe Fleck led the Longhorns with 15 digs and added three assists and two service aces.

Kayla Caffey had six kills and three blocks, Molly Phillips finished with six kills and one block and Things O’Neal led the team with four blocks and had three kills.

The Longhorns took the first set 25-14 after the teams played close at the start. Texas held a slim 10-9 lead before using an impressive 8-1 run to go up 18-10 in the set. Skinner led Texas with four kills, while the team hit .519 overall.

The teams were knotted up 5-5 to start the second set before Texas went on a 9-0 run to grab a 14-5 lead and never looked back. The Longhorns grabbed a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-16 win in the second set.

The third set was similar, with Texas holding a slim 5-4 lead before using a 6-0 run to take control of the set. The Longhorns never let Georgia back into the match and closed it out.