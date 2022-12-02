Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps FDU in NCAA First Round

Next Match: Georgia 12/2/2022 | 8 p.m Longhorn Network/ESPN+ December 02 (Fri) / 8 pm Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball swept Fairleigh Dickinson, 25-6, 25-13, 25-13, in the NCAA First Round on Thursday at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (23-1), who hit a season-best .535 and had a season-high 13 service aces, will now face Georgia in the NCAA Second Round on Friday at 8 pm

Madisen Skinner led Texas with 10 kills, hitting .533, while Things O’Neal and Logan Eggleston each added nine Kills apiece. O’Neal hit .615 and also led the team with five blocks.

Keonilei Akana tied her career with seven service aces in the match and added four digs.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 35 assists, while quarterbacking the team to a .535 hitting percentage.

Zoe Fleck led the team yet again with 11 digs and added two assists and one service ace.

The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the match with a resounding first set win, 25-6, hitting .667 and holding the Knights to a .043 hitting percentage. Texas jumped out to a 5-0 start and led 16-1 in the set.

FDU jumped out to a 4-1 lead to start the second set before Texas rallied and went on a 12-2 run to take a 13-6 lead. The Longhorns never looked back from that point and cruised to a 25-13 win.

The Knights started well in the third set, taking a 6-4 lead and the teams went back-and-forth to an 8-8 tie. The Longhorns then used another long run to take a 13-8 lead and never looked back.