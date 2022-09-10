Well. 1 Volleyball sweeps Denver to remain undefeated

Next Match: Houston 9/15/2022 | 8 p.m Longhorn Network Sept. 15 (Thu) / 8 pm Houston

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball continued its undefeated start to the season with a sweep of Denver, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22, on Friday at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (6-0) hit .300 in the match and held Denver to a .172 hitting percentage.

Kayla Caffey had a big match, with a season-high eight kills and a .667 hitting percentage. She also added three blocks and one dig.

Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with nine kills and added two digs, one block and one service ace. Logan Eggleston finished with six kills and had a team-high four aces.

Texas led the first set from start to finish, hitting .429 and cruising to a 25-20 result. The second was closer at the Midway point, with the teams tied 14-14 before the Longhorns closed it out with an 11-3 run.

In the third set, Texas again led from start to finish and held on for a slim 25-22 win to finish the match.

The Longhorns will be back home at Gregory Gym next week to host Houston on Thursday, at 8 pm and High Point on Friday at 7 pm