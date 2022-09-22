Well. 1 Volleyball survives five-set thriller at Kansas

Next Match: Oklahoma 9/24/2022 | 7 p.m Longhorn Network Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7 pm Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball rallied for a dramatic 3-2 win over Kansas, 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9, in front of a sell-out crowd at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The Longhorns (9-0, 1-0) dropped the first two sets to the Jayhawks (10-3, 0-1) before putting together an epic comeback and completing the reverse sweep win.

Eggleston finished a career high 29 kills, hitting .299 in the five-set match. She also added eight digs, three total Bocks and one service ace.

Madisen Skinner had 19 kills, while hitting .382 in the match. Melanie Beard and Things O’Neal each had eight kills, while Parra had 11 digs and two service aces.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had a season-high 57 assists to go with eight digs and three kills.

Zoe Fleck led the Longhorns with 16 digs and added five assists and two aces. Keonilei Akana had nine digs and two service aces, while Emma Halter had six digs and one ace.

The Longhorns were in control to start the match, leading Kansas 18-11 before the Jayhawks mounted a Furious Rally and came back to take the first set 25-23.

Texas trailed 18-13 in the second set before using a 6-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. The teams went back-and-forth and were tied 23-23 before Kansas eventually took the set 25-23 to go up 2-0 in the match.

The Longhorns bounced back in the third set to keep the match alive with a 25-18 win. The Longhorns were down 8-4 before using a 6-0 run with Parra at the service line. Parra ended the set with a pair of aces to help close it out.

Texas sent the match to a fifth set, edging out Kansas 25-22 in the fourth set. The set was tied at 20 before Keonilei Akana stepped to the service line and led the Longhorns on a 4-0 run. The Longhorns then held on for the slim fourth-set win.

In the final set, Texas jumped out to a 10-5 lead and never looked back.

Texas returns home to Gregory Gym to host Oklahoma on Saturday at 7 pm