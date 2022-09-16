Well. 1 Volleyball rallies to beat Houston, 3-1

Next Match: High Point 9/16/2022 | 7 p.m Longhorn Network Sept. 16 (Fri) / 7 pm High Point

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball rallied from dropping the first set to take down Houston, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22, on Thursday night at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (7-0) have a quick turnaround and are back home on Friday night at 7 pm against High Point at Gregory Gym.

Logan Eggleston led Texas with 20 kills, while hitting .341 in the match. She added seven digs, four total blocks and one service ace.

Melanie Beard came off the bench to have a huge night, finishing with 12 kills and a .476 hitting percentage. She also added two service aces and three digs.

Things O’Neal was influential in several aspects of the match, leading Texas with seven total blocks and four service aces while also having six kills and two digs.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 39 assists to go with six digs, one ace and one block. Zoe Fleck continued her streak of double-digit digs in every match with 10 digs to go with six assists and one ace.

Houston jumped all over Texas in the first set, building a huge 15-5 lead and cruising to a first set win. The Longhorns were held to just a .250 hitting percentage, while the Cougars hit a scintillating .600.

The second set started tied up 3-3 before the Longhorns went on a dominant 11-1 run to go up 14-4. O’Neal was a huge part of the 11-1 run, taking over from the service line and leading Texas to a 7-0 run that included four aces. With the big lead, the Longhorns cruised to a 25-16 win to even the match 1-1.

Texas rolled to a big 25-12 win in the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Longhorns’ block took over to close out the set, scoring four of the final eight points on blocks.

The fourth set was a dog-fight throughout, with the teams tied 19-19 and then 21-21 before the Longhorns pulled away to close out the match with a 25-22 win.