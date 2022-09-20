Well. 1 Volleyball preview: at Kansas

Well. 1 Texas Volleyball at Kansas

Texas: 8-0 | Kansas: 10-2

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – 8pm CT – ESPN2

Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena | Lawrence, Kan.

THE MATCHUP

The Longhorns head to Lawrence, Kansas to open Big 12 play against the Jawhawks. Texas leads the all-time series with Kansas, 48-5, and holds a 21-4 advantage all-time in Lawrence. Last season, Texas swept a pair of matches over the Jayhawks at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Kansas’ last win in the series came in four sets in Lawrence in 2018.

TOP-RANKED TEXAS

Texas sits in the top spot of the AVCA Coaches’ Poll after beginning the 2022 season as the No. 2 ranked team in the preseason poll. The Longhorns appeared in the top four of the AVCA pre-season poll for the 16th consecutive season and were ranked in the top two spots for the ninth time in the last 16 seasons. Since 2019 the Longhorns have spent 28 total weeks ranked No. 1. Texas, who was picked first in the Big 12 Coaches’ Poll for the 12th consecutive year, is one of two Big 12 teams in the top-25 as Baylor checks in at No. 14.

CONSISTENT SUCCESS

Texas has been the model of consistency for well over a decade now, being the only Division I volleyball program to have ended each of the last 16 seasons ranked in the top 10. The Long-horns have spent each of the last 193 AVCA polls ranked in the top 10, while the last time Tex-as was not ranked in the top 10 was Oct. 11, 2010. The Longhorns have also finished in the top 5 in 13 of the last 16 seasons, including 11-straight years from 2008-18. Texas also has the nation’s Longest active streak of NCAA Regional Semifinal (“Sweet 16”) Appearances with 16-straight. Of the last 16 regional semifinal appearances, the Longhorns have advanced to 15 NCAA Regional Finals, 10 National Semifinals and five National Championship matches.

THE LONGHORNS

Heading into Big 12 play, the Longhorns remain undefeated and have four wins over teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA poll – Ohio State (2x), Minnesota and Stanford. Texas is one of six undefeated teams in the country and is the only team with a 4-0 record against ranked opponents. The only team with more wins over top-25 teams is Louisville with a 5-1 record. The Longhorns have only dropped a total of three sets so far this season, the fewest of any team in the country.

CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE

After clinching the 2021 Big 12 title, Texas has won 27 conference championships, including 14 Big 12 titles and 13 Southwest Conference Championships. The 2021 title was the fifth-straight Big 12 Championship for the Longhorns, who have won or shared 10 of the last 11 league championships and 13 of the previous 15.

ACE QUEEN

Logan Eggleston is on the verge of becoming the Longhorns’ all-time leader in career aces, currently with 180 service aces. Eggleston is set to pass Mira Topic (2001-04) who had 185 service aces in her Texas career. Topic, who played in 432 career sets also holds the program record with 0.43 service aces per set. Eggleston is currently averaging 0.43 aces per set over her 418 career sets played. Eggleston is also chasing the Big 12 record of 205 career aces, held by Baylor’s Taylor Barnes (2006-09).

THE FLECK EFFECT

Zoe Fleck has made an instant impact this season, starting all eight matches at libero and averaging 4.93 digs per set. Fleck is second in the conference in digs per set and has already been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week twice this season. Texas hasn’t had a player average 4-plus digs per set since Cat McCoy set a program record with 4.41 digs per set in 2017. McCoy, the Texas’ all-time career digs leader, was named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2015 and 2017.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Longhorns have won 24 of their last 25 road matches dating back to the 2019 season. Since the 2011 season Texas has produced a 105-19 (.847) record in true road matches, with only four of those losses coming to unranked teams. The Longhorns’ last two road losses have been against top-10 ranked Baylor.

RANK AND FILE

UT owns a 133-57 (.700) record against ranked opponents over the last 19 seasons (2004-22) and boasts a 61-13 (.824) home mark against ranked opponents at Gregory Gymnasium (58-13) and the Frank Erwin Center (3-0) during that span. The Longhorns are already 4-0 this season against ranked opponents.

EFFICIENCY

Texas currently ranks second nationally and first in the Big 12 with a .314 hitting percentage. Last season Texas tied a program record and led the NCAA with a .343 team hitting percentage. That mark matches the 2007 team for the best in school history. The Longhorns have hit over a .300 clip in each of the last seven seasons from 2015-21, all ranking in the top-10 single season marks in program history. Texas hit .334 in 2020 to finish third in the Nation and that mark was the fifth-best in Longhorn history. The 2019 team also led the Nation with a .325 hitting percentage, which is the sixth-best in Texas history.

THE ROSTER

Texas returns seven players from the 2021 squad, including three All-Big 12 players, and welcomes one of the nation’s best recruiting classes featuring five freshmen and six transfers. The familiar faces of Logan Eggleston , Things O’Neal and Molly Phillips all return. Of the freshmen, three are top-50 ranked recruits with Emma Halter and Gatorade State Players of the Year Devin Kahahawai and Marianna Singletary . The group of transfers includes three players who have received All-America recognition, Zoe Fleck (UCLA/UCSB), Madisen Skinner (Kentucky) and Kayla Caffey (Nebraska/Missouri). The other three transfers all played significant roles at their previous schools, Jenna Ewert (Colorado), Bella Bergmark (Cal) and Keonilei Akana (Ne-braska).

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

A large part of the Longhorns winning 10 of the last 11 Big 12 Championships has come down to winning at home. Over the last 12 seasons, Texas has produced a 166-11 (.938) record in home matches. Texas has also won 59-straight home matches in Big 12 play, dating back to the 2014 season. During that streak, the Longhorns have had 46 sweeps and only dropped a total of 16 sets. Over the last 12 seasons, the Longhorns have gone 97-1 in home league matches. The Longhorns’ only home Big 12 loss since 2010 came against Oklahoma on Oct. 25, 2014.

ATTENDANCE

Last season, Texas ranked fourth nationally and first in the Big 12, with an average attendance of 3,626. The Longhorns also set a single match Gregory Gym attendance record with a crowd of 5,080 for the NCAA Regional Final match against Nebraska. For the season, Texas had six crowds of more than 4,000 at Gregory Gym.

PRESEASON AWARDS

Logan Eggleston was selected as the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season and was joined by Things O’Neal , Zoe Fleck and Madisen Skinner on the pre-season All-Big 12 team. The Longhorns were picked first in the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the 12th consecutive season and the 15th time in program history.

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Logan Eggleston was recognized as the 2021 VolleyballMag.com National Player of the Year, marking the fourth time that a Texas player has been named the publication’s national player of the year after Destinee Hooker (2009) and Haley Eckerman (2012 and 2013). Eggleston was also AVCA Southwest Region Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The Long-horns have previously had Chiaka Ogbogu (2017) and Micaya White (2018) win the award. Eg-gleston is also the first back-to-back recipient of the Big 12 Player of the Year award since Eck-erman won the award three-straight seasons from 2012-14. A Texas player has been named the league’s Player of the Year in 10 of the last 12 years.

ACE IN THE HOLE

The Longhorn service game was Lethal last season, ranking second in the Nation with a program record 2.20 aces per set (218 aces in 99 sets). Melanie Beard led the Big 12 and ranked sixth nationally with 60 aces (0.61 per set). Parra’s 0.61 aces per set also set a program record. Logan Eggleston added 44 aces last season and Things O’Neal finished with 36.

ELLIOTT MAKES TEXAS HISTORY

It’s Oct. 22, 2021 at Iowa State, Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott won his 523rd match at Texas, making him the winningest Coach in Texas Longhorns Volleyball history. They surpassed Mick Haley, who won 522 matches at Texas from 1980-96. Elliott’s career .830 winning percentage is the best in program history.