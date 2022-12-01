Well. 1 Volleyball lands six on the All-Big 12 First Team

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Volleyball’s Logan Eggleston was named the Big 12 Player of the Year for the third time, while Zoe Fleck was honored as the league’s Libero of the Year and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres was named Setter of the Year, as part of the announcement of the 2022 All-Big 12 Volleyball awards.

Additionally, the Longhorns placed a record six players on the All-Big 12 First Team. The award winners Eggleston, Fleck and Ka’aha’ainaa-Torres are joined by Things O’Neal , Molly Phillips and Madisen Skinner on the All-Big 12 First Team.

The honors were selected by the league’s head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own institution.

In addition to the player honors, Jerritt Elliott was selected as the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the ninth time in his career and for the third consecutive season.

Eggleston joins former Longhorn Haley Eckerman (2012-14) and Nebraska’s Sarah Pavan (2005-07) as the only student-athletes to win Big 12 Player of the Year three times. The Brentwood, Tenn., native led the Conference in both points (5.04) and kills (4.31) per set. The two-time AVCA First Team All-American ranks third in the league in service aces per set (0.41) and moved into second place in Big 12 history with 196 career service aces.

Fleck finished third in digs per set (4.42) in the Conference and anchored a Texas defense that had the lowest opponent hitting percentage in the Big 12 (.174). The two-time Pac-12 Libero of the Year earned three Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week titles after transferring to Texas and became the first Longhorn to win Big 12 Libero of the Year.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres led the Big 12 with 11.55 assists per set and helped the Longhorns finish the regular season with the highest hitting percentage in the Nation (.337). The Honolulu native is the second UT player to win Setter of the Year and the first since Jhenna Gabriel in 2020. The Utah transfer won one Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award during the season.

O’Neal leads the country with a .468 hitting percentage and is the Longhorns’ leading Blocker with 85 total blocks this season. She is third on the team with 166 kills only behind Eggleston and Skinner.

Phillips is one of the most efficient pins in the country, hitting .395 with 155 kills on 311 total attacks. She is also third on the team with 48 total blocks this season.

Skinner is second on the team with 272 kills and 3.73 kills per set this season. She was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week once this season after a huge match against Texas Tech.

Texas is set to host the First and Second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, starting against Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday at 8 pm at Gregory Gym. The Winner of that match will face the Winner of the Georgia and Townson match in the second round on Friday at 8 pm at Gregory Gym.