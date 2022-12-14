Well. 1 Volleyball lands six on AVCA All-America teams

OMAHA, Neb. – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball Landed six players on the AVCA All-Americans, led by first team selections Logan Eggleston , Zoe Fleck and Things O’Neal .

This marks the first time in program history that Texas has had three players named to the AVCA First Team.

Madisen Skinner was also named as a third team All-American after being named an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American in 2020 and 2021. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres and Molly Phillips both received Honorable Mention honors.

Eggleston is a three-time First Team All-American and has been recognized on the AVCA All-America teams for five-straight seasons. She leads the team with 4.32 kills per set, while hitting .300 for the season.

Fleck is the first Texas libero to average four-plus digs per set since 2017, with 4.38 digs per set this season. She was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week three times and was recognized as the league’s Libero of the year.

O’Neal leads the Nation with a .448 hitting percentage and leads the Longhorns with 110 blocks. She is third on the team with 194 kills

Skinner is second on the team with 3.62 kills per set and has 69 digs and 42 blocks.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres has quarterbacked Texas to the highest hitting percentage in the country at .339. She ranks ninth nationally with 11.30 assists per set.