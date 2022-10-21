Well. 1 Volleyball Downs No. 18 Baylor on the road

Next Match: at Iowa State 10/19/2022 | 6:30 p.m BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+ October 19 (Wed) / 6:30 p.m at Iowa State

WACO, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball took down its fifth ranked opponent of the season, beating No. 18 Baylor in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, on Saturday at Ferrell Center.

The Longhorns (14-0, 6-0) hit .302 in the match and held Baylor to a .191 hitting percentage. Texas also had its second-straight match with 11 blocks, tying its season high.

Logan Eggleston led Texas with 20 kills to go with five digs, one service ace and one block. Madisen Skinner added 12 kills, four digs and three blocks.

Things O’Neal had a great match, with 12 kills and a season-high eight total blocks. She also finished the match with a season high hitting percentage of .750.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres produced her second-straight double-double and third of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs.

Zoe Fleck finished with 13 digs and five assists, while Keonilei Akana had a season-high 11 digs.

In the first set, the Longhorns weathered a fast start by the Bears to come out with a 25-19 win. Logan Eggleston had seven kills in the first set, while Things O’Neal had an efficient five kills on five swings.

Texas jumped out to a huge 12-3 lead in the second set and held a 21-14 advantage before Baylor stormed all the way back to take it 25-22. The Bears used a series of long scoring runs to get back into the set and ended it on a 6-0 run.

After dropping their first set since Sept. 21 at Kansas, the Longhorns bounced back to retake the lead with a 25-17 third set. Texas held a big lead for most of the third set and held onto it.

The Longhorns closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the third set.

Texas continues its road swing next week, heading to Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State on Wednesday at 6:30 pm